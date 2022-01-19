(2012)
Vallie Cantrell, Jo’Mia Ealy and Analee Baker at Guy-Perkins were pictured enjoying lunch with their special guests. The special guests for this month included Superintendent David Westenhover, Coach Damon Teas and Principal Brian Cossey.
Eight eighth-graders from Conway’s public and private schools are the recipients of this year’s Marvin Delph Student-Athlete Awards by the Conway Athletic Awards Commission. The students are Miracle Holliday ad Orlando Phillips of Bob Courtway Middle School; Mica Walter and Collin Cahill of Carl Stuart Middle School; Sami Foster and Landon Bruich of St. Joseph Catholic School; and Mary-Morgan Ellis and Will Callaway of Conway Christian School. The awards, based on athletic achievement, citizenship and academic success, are presented to one boy and one girl in the eighth grade from each of Conway’s public and private schools.
(1997)
Mr. and Mrs. George L. Gunter of Conway will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at a reception. The Gunters were married Jan. 18, 1947. Mrs. Gunter is the former Shirley Harris and she is employed at the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas. Mr. Gunter is retired from Arkla Gas. Co. They are parents of Keith Gunter, Larry Gunter, and Jack Gunter. They have seven grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
Five generations of the Clarice Steele family met recently in the Conway home of Jo M. and Jerry P. Williams. Attending were Jeffrey Austin Price, Mrs. Steele’s great-great-grandson; Jeff Price of Little Rock, great-grandson; Bobby Price of Conway, grandson; Mrs. Williams, daughter; and Mrs. Steele.
Greg Cothren was recently named Employee of the Month at Rock-Tenn Co. He is a finishing department operator and was recognized for outstanding job performance. He has been employed at Rock-Tenn since September 1986.
(1972)
Members of the Ladies Auxiliary to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 2259 attending the monthly party at Fort Roots Veterans Hospital in North Little Rock were Mrs. J.S. Marshall, Mrs. Robert W. Riedmatten, Mrs. Reece Thacker, Mrs. Charles Evans, Mrs. Eugene Redican and Mrs. Robert Stringer.
Louis C. Mitchell, son of Mrs. Ruth Mitchell and the late Lee A. Mitchell Sr. of Conway, has been accepted for dental school at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tenn. He is minister at Grove Street Church of Christ in Kaufman, Texas, and a former minister of the Harrison and Willow Church of Christ in Conway. He is married to the former Valerie Price, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Price Jr. of Conway. They have a son Robin, 2. Mitchell plans to return to Conway upon completion of four years’ work for his dental degree.
