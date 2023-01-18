Luke Bentz, a seventh grader, won the Homeschoolers of Faulkner County school-level competition of the National Geographic Bee. He has a chance to win a $25,000 college scholarship. The school-level Bee was the first round in the 25th annual National Geographic Bee. Luke competed against 20 other homeschoolers. His brother, Noah Bentz, came in second place, and Nathan Hopp won third place. Laura’s Family Goods donated awards for the winners.

Central Baptist College had a little more kick in winning what was characterized as “The Battle of Conway.” The Lady Mustangs (7-4) forced the Hendrix women into 27 turnovers and 20 points off turnovers on the way to a 54-41 victory at Reddin Fieldhouse. Alyssa Drake led the Lady Mustangs with 16 points, three assists and eight steals. Others noted for their play were Kayla Gardner, Bre’Anna Hobbs and Chelsea Gregory.

