Luke Bentz, a seventh grader, won the Homeschoolers of Faulkner County school-level competition of the National Geographic Bee. He has a chance to win a $25,000 college scholarship. The school-level Bee was the first round in the 25th annual National Geographic Bee. Luke competed against 20 other homeschoolers. His brother, Noah Bentz, came in second place, and Nathan Hopp won third place. Laura’s Family Goods donated awards for the winners.
Central Baptist College had a little more kick in winning what was characterized as “The Battle of Conway.” The Lady Mustangs (7-4) forced the Hendrix women into 27 turnovers and 20 points off turnovers on the way to a 54-41 victory at Reddin Fieldhouse. Alyssa Drake led the Lady Mustangs with 16 points, three assists and eight steals. Others noted for their play were Kayla Gardner, Bre’Anna Hobbs and Chelsea Gregory.
The Faulkner County Homebuilders Association held is annual installation banquet, where awards were presented to outgoing officers and directors Ken Norman, 1997 president, Bobby Martin, Wanda Fulmer, Ray Parker and Gerald Gunter. The 1998 officers are Steve Boone, president, Kevin Watson, president-elect, Gary Dooley, secretary/treasurer, and directors Shawn Sample, Andrew Adlong, Eric Horton, Danny Longing, Erner Jones, Lee Huett, Greek Miller and Mike Wallace, and Robin Hendricks, executive officer.
Pamela Dowd and Eric Williams, instructors of Encore Dance Centre, recently received choreography awards at Little Rock Showbiz Dance Competition. Ms. Dowd won awards for ballet lyrical and tap overall choreography. Williams won the overall jazz choreography award.
The Labor Department has removed Conway from its list of smaller areas with unemployment of 6 percent or more. Conway and five other small areas were taken off the “substantial unemployment” list, but three others were added. There had been at least 50 cities on the list for 19 consecutive months prior to October. The high was 65 in October 1971. In September, the Conway labor market was added to the national list, touching on heated reaction among local employers who observed that jobs for male employees were going begging in the area. At about the time of the listing, the Conway Chamber of Commerce was preparing a brochure aimed at recruiting more employees from other areas to fill positions.
Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Martin of Greenville, S.C., spent the Christmas holidays in Conway. Mrs. Martin is the former Ruth Jumper, daughter of Mrs. W.E. Jumper of Conway. She is a sister of Jack Jumper and Mrs. Jess F. Dempsey. Mr. Martin is a brother of Mrs. Dibrell Williams of Greenbrier.
Mrs. F.H. Dunn recently sold her home at 1935 Duncan St. and is living with her son, Floyd Dunn, and family in Abilene, Texas.
