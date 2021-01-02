(2010)
The swearing-in of city and county officials took place Saturday at a couple of venues. The swearing-in for officials throughout Faulkner County packed Courtroom A of the courthouse. Town, city, township and county officials (constables, sheriff’s deputies, police officers, etc.) took the pledge before County Clerk Melinda Reynolds and District Clerk Rhonda Wharton. Four elected officials took the oath at the Russell L. “Jack” Roberts Court Building at noon in Conway. Council members Shelley Mehl, Mary Smith and Sheila Whitmore, and City Attorney Mike Murphy, were sworn in by Circuit Court Judge David Reynolds.
Several of the county’s elected officials gathered on New Year’s morning for a prayer service at Central Baptist College. CBC President Terry Kimbrow welcomed the crowd of about 60 officials, families and friends, saying he hoped the first-ever service would become a community tradition. The Rev. Don Chandler of Central Baptist Church used Paul’s letter to Timothy as a text, saying it is good to pray for everybody, “especially those who have authority over us.”
(1995)
James Ball was recently named employee of the month for November at Rock-Tenn Co. He currently works in the glue department and was recognized for his outstanding job performance. He has been employed at the box manufacturing company since February 1992.
Ray Hambuchen of Conway is a new member of the American Angus Association. The association has more than 29,000 members and is the largest beef cattle registry association in the world.
Wallace and Mildred Reather of the Saltillo community are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary today. They were married Jan. 2, 1946, at Magazine (Logan County). Their children are Barbara Weatherly and Shirley Sheehan, both of Conway, Kay Evans of Cabot, Sue Smith of Vilonia and the late Wallace Reather Jr. They have eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. They are both retired from AmTran Corp.
(1970)
Mr. and Mrs. Guy H. Jones Jr. of Conway are parents of a daughter, Mary Amanda, born Dec. 23 in Little Rock. The couple also has a son, Guy Hamilton Jones III. Grandparents are state Sen. and Mrs. Guy H. Jones of Conway and Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Laing of Little Rock.
Kenneth O. Sites Jr. has been assigned as a soil conservationist in Conway. He will serve land owners with planning and application of conservation practices in the Conway Work Unit of the Soil Conservation Service. He and his wife, Annette, are former residents of Sheridan and are now living in Vilonia. They have a daughter, Kimberly Ann, 1.
Mr. and Mrs. Don Clark and son, Don Jr. and Mike, of the Springhill community, returned home Tuesday after visiting his sister, Mrs. Kay Bloom, and family in Kansas City, Mo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.