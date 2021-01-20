(2011)
Spelling bee winners at Mayflower schools were recently announced. Middle school winners were Bailey McCreary, first; Aubrey Wilson, second; and Bailey Butler, third. Elementary winners were Kaylan Robinson, first; Haydyn Hudnall, second; and Karissa Hood, third. The top two winners of each school will represent Mayflower in the Faulkner County Spelling Bee.
City leaders, residents and students gathered Monday morning to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr. Day during the “Unite to Fulfill the Dream” celebration in Conway. The 12th annual event included a Unity March down Front Street, a Celebration Ceremony held at the Faulkner County Library and a children’s carnival held at the Boys and Girls Club of Faulkner County.
(1996)
Several students in the American Intercultural Student Exchange Program living in Faulkner County recently attended the 1996 World Youth Summit at Ouachita Baptist University. Students participating were Kostodin “Koke” Anastasov of Macedonia, who is staying with the Hutchcraft family in Guy; Kwazi Strydom of Franc and Tanya Lin of Russia, who are staying with the Almond family in Quitman; and Miroslova “Mirka” Hanzelova of Slovakia, who is staying with Tim Freyaldenhoven and Margee Bailey of Greenbrier. Andrew Fielder was a student delegate from Guy-Perkins and Alicia Leal of Greenbrier was a page at the summit.
The Guy-Perkins Lady Thunderbirds left this morning on a most intriguing adventure – they have a Saturday night date against Christ the King High School in New York City, a school picked by many at the start of this season as the best in the nation. The eight players on the team, their parents, friends and others in the community pitched in and raised the money for the trip through all sorts of fund-raising activities, so the trip isn’t costing the school anything. “We’re not going up there just for a basketball game,” said Coach John Hutchcraft. “We’re going to New York on an educational and fun trip, and we’ll play a basketball game while we’re up there.”
(1971)
Mrs. Robert E. Hoben returned home to Bentonville after spending a few days with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Leo N. McHenry. Mrs. Hoben attended the funeral of her uncle, Roy L. Gentry, in Little Rock.
Cpl. Don Huffines, who recently returned from Vietnam, is visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Herman Huffines. Cpl. Huffines will leave in February for Camp Pendleton in San Diego, where he will be stationed with the Marines. Other guests of the Huffineses are a daughter, Mrs. W.S. Morgan and daughter, Shannon, of St. Louis.
Mrs. Edgar B. Parker and Mrs. Wyatt E. Curtis were in Little Rock last week for a three-day instructional meeting of the Florists Transworld Delivery Association.
