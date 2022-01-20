(2012)
With Robert Crawford providing an early spark and LaQuentin Miles keeping his foot on the accelerator, the University of Central Arkansas Bears hit on all cylinders to dominate Nicholls State from beginning to end for a 99-76 victory. The win was their second straight win. Crawford hit 10 3-pointers and Miles added a double-double. After the Bears reached 99 with 2:20 left, the student section began chanting “one more point”. UCA failed to score on three straight possessions and coach Corliss Williamson ordered the team to dribble out the final 15 seconds without attempting a shot.
Austin Taylor hit a 3-point shot in the last minute to help Mayflower to a 51-48 victory in a nip-and-tuck contest with Fountain Lake in a senior boys game. Mayflower (8-10, 3-5) led 27-24 at the half. Dane Richardson led the Eagles with 15 points and Jason Dawson added 14.
(1997)
Elois McCaghren was pictured giving a short speech after being named Citizen of the Year during the 2nd annual meeting of the Mayflower Area Chamber of Commerce. The award was presented by chamber president Frank Pearce. Other recognition given during the meeting included Teachers of the Years awards to Lou Jane Wills and Deborah Allen, and Coach of the Year awards to football coach George Jones, basketball coach Brent Stallings, and baseball coach Jim Brown.
Work is about to progress on construction of a golf course and residential development just east of Greenbrier, according to one of the owners. Greenbrier Mayor Melton Cotton, a builder who is one of six owners of the development, said the owners met Monday to finalize plans. The development will be located on 153 acres of land three miles east of town on Highway 285. It will initially include a nine-hole course and 55 lots to be sold for housing.
(1972)
Police said a power line was pulled down at Willow and Harrison streets at 11:25 a.m. Saturday. An overhead wire was jerked loose by a passing truck.
William A. Glenn of Faulkner Street became a two-time winner of the Mad Butcher’s giveaway prize. Glenn, who is director of food services for the Conway public schools, received $550 after the prize built up over a period of several weeks. George Shock, manager of the supermarket, said Glenn first won $250 about two years ago. Mrs. Glenn has been a winner of several prizes in recent years. They included two television sets.
Mrs. Faydore Howard of Conway, a recent appointee to the state Board of Higher Education, attended her first meeting of the group in Jonesboro. Mrs. Howard was named to the 10-member board earlier this month by Gov. Dale Bumpers and was sworn in last week by Mrs. Carolyn Glover, a Cadron township JP. The first woman to be appointed to the state board, Mrs. Howard is manager of the skills center at the Vocational Training School in Little Rock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.