The Greenbrier chapter of FFA was host to the annual National Officer Experience tour on their high school campus. A six-person team off National FFA officers tours a chosen state each year and, for the first time since the inception of FFA in 1928, Arkansas was selected to host. A keynote address was given in the Fine Arts Building to more than 400 students from across Arkansas, and then students attended workshops. Greenbrier students, under the direction of teachers Rodney Wiedower, Casey Epler and Jason Davis, were instrumental in the planning and hosting of the huge event.
In December, the Faulkner County Library conducted its second Food For Fines food drive. Any patron with a library fine had the fine waived when they brought in canned or otherwise non-perishable food items. The first drive was held in August, and food donations were taken to St. Peter’s church food pantry. This drive delivered 1,155 pounds of food to CAPCA.
The Greenbrier City Council expanded the city’s influence into its territorial jurisdiction by amending its existing regulations to require subdivisions beyond the city limits to have paved streets. The council approved an amended ordinance now requiring that all subdivisions, regardless of size, to have curb-and-gutter streets if any part of the subdivisions lie within a quarter mile or less of the city limits. Even when out of the quarter-mile zone, subdivisions must meet a minimum street width requirement based on the type of streets the subdivision contains. Aldermen indicated it was their responsibility to see to the city’s future with the revisions.
Mr. and Mrs. Dale Whitmarsh and sons, Dwayne, Darren and Douglas, and daughter, Dayna, of Schenectady, N.Y., were overnight guests of Mr. Whitmarsh’s sister, Mrs. Bob H. Bailey, and Mr. Bailey. The New York family was en route to Houston, Texas, to spend the holidays with Mr. Whitmarsh’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. T.W. Whitmarsh.
Mr. and Mrs. Austin Pruett and children, Patricia, and Karen, and Mr. and Mrs. Charles Stapleton and daughters of the Friendship Community were in Memphis, Tenn., to attend the wedding of Carl Pruett and Miss Trinia Cooper. Mr. and Mrs. Pruett will make their home in Conway.
Mrs. Michael Tully of Lake Worth, Fla., spent the holidays with her daughter, Mrs. Francis Sharrock, Mr. Sharrock and Richard. The Sharrocks are also expecting their son, Lt. Michael Sharrock, for the holidays. Lt. Sharrock is a dentist in the Navy, stationed at Norfolk, Va.
Miss Diane Dean, a sophomore at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, spent the holidays in Conway. She is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William J. Dean.
