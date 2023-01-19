The Greenbrier chapter of FFA was host to the annual National Officer Experience tour on their high school campus. A six-person team off National FFA officers tours a chosen state each year and, for the first time since the inception of FFA in 1928, Arkansas was selected to host. A keynote address was given in the Fine Arts Building to more than 400 students from across Arkansas, and then students attended workshops. Greenbrier students, under the direction of teachers Rodney Wiedower, Casey Epler and Jason Davis, were instrumental in the planning and hosting of the huge event.

In December, the Faulkner County Library conducted its second Food For Fines food drive. Any patron with a library fine had the fine waived when they brought in canned or otherwise non-perishable food items. The first drive was held in August, and food donations were taken to St. Peter’s church food pantry. This drive delivered 1,155 pounds of food to CAPCA.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.