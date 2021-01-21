(2011)
Eleven individuals from Faulkner County schools have been selected to participate in various high school activities this summer during all-star week in Fayetteville. The participants, as selected by the coaches from the conferences in the Arkansas Activities Association, include:
Football: Jemarkus Harmon and Marquez Massey, Conway; Tom Vole and Matt Cain, Greenbrier; and Bates Isom, Conway Christian.
Volleyball: Chelsey Hess, Conway; and Amy Schichtl, St. Joseph.
Cheer: Ali Cockerham, Mayflower; and Ashley Daniel, Conway.
Dance: Jordan Fonville and Kaitlyn Harris, Conway.
The Vilonia Senior Girls won their fourth 5A-West Conference game in as many tries with a 47-20 basketball victory Tuesday night. The Lady Eagles (16-2, 4-0) led 36-9 at halftime. Catherine Puckett led with 14 points and five rebounds. Maggie Brewer had 11 points and five steals.
(1996)
An informational and organizational meeting for a Habitat for Humanity chapter in Conway will be held this week at First Presbyterian Church. At a recent preliminary meeting, representatives from Peace Lutheran, First Christian and First Presbyterian churches discussed the formation of a group in Conway. Organizers said a broad base from the churches, other community groups and individuals would facilitate the work of Habitat in this area.
George Ed and Hattie Marie Hall of Greenbrier will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at an open house on Saturday. They were married Jan. 27, 1946, in Greenbrier. They are parents of two children – Randel Hall and Terry Hall, both of Greenbrier – and have three grandchildren and a great-grandchild. Mr. Hall is a farmer and Mrs. Hall is retired from International Shoe Co. in Conway.
(1971)
Stanley Stewart, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Stewart, was honored on his sixth birthday with a party at the Bluebird Kindergarten. Games were directed by Mrs. Russell A. Stewart. Favors included party hats, rings and candy. Guests were Benny Spangler, Shawn Rea, Todd Davis, Leighanne Hansen, David Linn, Mark Clements, Tim McDaniel, Susie Courtway, Jeffrey Mills, Rusty Parks, Allan Miller, Butch Weatherly, Karen Brown and Wendy Woods.
The Conway Wampus Cats took over sole possession of first place in Region 3AA-North by defeating the Russellville Crimson Cyclone, 66-60, in the Conway gymnasium. The teams were tied for the region lead going into the contest. Bill Lacy paced Conway with 18 points. Raymond Easterwood added 17. The win pushed Conway to 4-0.
Mrs. Velma Rhea of Springhill and Mr. and Mrs. Bill Rhea of Conway are visiting Mrs. Velma Rhea’s daughter and Mr. Rhea’s sister, Mrs. Jim Hazzard, Mr. Hazzard and their son, Bobby, in Los Angeles. They are expected to return home next week.
