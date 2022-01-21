By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2012)
Kyle Cunningham 12, of Greenbrier, recently won the Centerville Dragway Junior Dragster Track Championship. In the 16-race series he had six wins, three runner-up finishes, five semi-finishes, and was also runner-up at the Prescott Dragway Junior Dragster National. Kyle is a seventh grader at Greenbrier and is a son of Kirk and Robin Cunningham.
When the announcement came that Denny’s and Ryan’s were closing, Conway’s civic clubs had to scramble to remove their banners and flags, and other club-owned paraphernalia. Conway’s Kiwanis Club gathered forces to not only remove their flags, but they also owned the sound system, and the piano. The Kiwanians sing at every meeting, usually a patriotic song led by Fred Petrucelli and accompanied on the piano by Jo Fleming. It took several crews to move the piano, though former president Tommy Shackelford said they got the word at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday and had everything moved out by 2 p.m.
(1997)
The Conway Noon Optimist Club has earned the Distinguished Club Award from Optimist International for its community and youth service efforts for the year ended Sept. 30. The Conway club was one of only three in the Arkansas district to achieve this status. Serving as president of the Conway Noon Optimist Club during the year was Margaret Smith. Frank A. Lambert served as secretary-treasurer.
Tate Little of Springhill is the fifth generation in his family. His family was pictured in the newspaper at a gathering. He was held by his great-great-grandmother, Myrtle Paul of Conway. Other family members are his grandfather, David Quattlebaum; his great-grandmother, Chloedene Quattlebaum of Greenbrier; and his mother, Pamela Little of Springhill.
(1972)
Johnny Mullins, 18, son of Mr. and Mrs. Faber Mullins of Bellemeade drive, has been chosen by the Conway High School chapter of Future Farmers of America as its member of the month for December. Young Mullins is a senior at Conway High School and is treasurer of the chapter. He plans to go into pipeline construction work after graduating from high school.
Conway High School used a 20-point fourth quarter to pull away from Russellville as the Wampus Cats claimed a 64-54 Region 5AA victory over the Cyclones at the new Conway High School gymnasium. Baskets by Hal Crafton and Winton Mattison and two free throws by Marvin Delph put the Cats ahead for the first time since the first period. The lead changed hands four more times before Wesley Burks put Conway on top to stay with 2:35 left in the period. Others noted for their play were Steve Beene and Mike Stanton.
Mrs. Roy Morgan left by plane for Corpus Christi, Texas, after spending 10 days with her mother, Mrs. Ludie Gipson of Angus Street.
