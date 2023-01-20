Army National Guard Pvt. Donte’ S. Baker has graduated from Basic Combat Training at Fort Sill, Lawton, Okla. Baker is a son of Latina Tate of Conway and Kevin Baker of Helena. He is a 2012 graduate of Conway High School-West.
In the usual battle of Faulkner County Class 2A rivals, St. Joseph swept Conway Christian in two basketball games at Conway Christian School. The Bulldogs outscored the Eagles 18-11 in the third quarter on the way to a 62-47 victory. The Lady Bulldogs led 34-27 after three quarters and held on for a 50-47 victory. Noted for their play were Bulldogs Andrew Beck, Cole Schichtl, Drew Bates, Drake Cooper, Andrew Kordsmeier, Landon Enderlin and Nash Nichols. For the Lady Bulldogs, leading players were Meagan Briggler, Anna Mayor, Rachel Briggler, Morgan Kordsmeier, Madeline Moix and Taylor Womack.
“Swing Kids” dance troupe of Encore Dance Centre in Conway recently won six overall and nine first-place trophies at Showbiz Regional Dance Competition in Little Rock. Dancers included Kaitlyn Wilcox, Lauren McConnell, Stephanie Montgomery, Holly Greenway, Amber Cummings, Emily Duncan, Jenna Jumonville, Chelsea Sublett, Brittany Sublett and Josh Flemons. The troupe also won $100 overall cash award for a group tap routine “Stomp” choreographed by dance director Pamela Dowd. A hip hop routine choreographed by Eric Williams won first-place overall award for small groups. A route choreographed by Tracy Flemons also won an overall award.
State College of Arkansas’ school band, the Marching Bears, will take part in the presidential inaugural parade in Washington, D.C. Homer A. Brown Jr., band director, said the 88-piece band was invited to march and play in the parade by President Nixon’s inaugural planning committee. Dr. Silas D. Snow, president of SCA, accepted on behalf of the band. The band will make the trip in two chartered buses. It will be the second presidential inaugural parade in which the band has participated in recent years. The last time was eight years ago at the inaugural of Lyndon B. Johnson.
John M. McCoughan, who earlier reported the theft of three antique guns and a French grandfather clock from the locker room at Wingo Hall at State College of Arkansas, informed officers that an 1895 musical organ also was taken. He described the instrument as having hand carved bellows and played music from a wooden spool. It is fitted to a 12-inch square base. The organ, which bore a Sears label, is one of only two in existence, the owner said.
Mr. and Mrs. Lee McClain were holiday guests of their daughter, Mrs. Bill Hays, Mr. Hays and daughter, Elizabeth Ann; his sister, Miss Noel McClain; and Mr. and Mrs. Wilson Drews. The McClains moved to Rogers in 1969 and this was the first time they’ve spent the Christmas holidays in Conway since.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.