Army National Guard Pvt. Donte’ S. Baker has graduated from Basic Combat Training at Fort Sill, Lawton, Okla. Baker is a son of Latina Tate of Conway and Kevin Baker of Helena. He is a 2012 graduate of Conway High School-West.

In the usual battle of Faulkner County Class 2A rivals, St. Joseph swept Conway Christian in two basketball games at Conway Christian School. The Bulldogs outscored the Eagles 18-11 in the third quarter on the way to a 62-47 victory. The Lady Bulldogs led 34-27 after three quarters and held on for a 50-47 victory. Noted for their play were Bulldogs Andrew Beck, Cole Schichtl, Drew Bates, Drake Cooper, Andrew Kordsmeier, Landon Enderlin and Nash Nichols. For the Lady Bulldogs, leading players were Meagan Briggler, Anna Mayor, Rachel Briggler, Morgan Kordsmeier, Madeline Moix and Taylor Womack.

