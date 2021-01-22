(2011)
Wooster Elementary School recently presented Arkansas’ Forest Exchange Box for the United Nations International Year of Forests to Doug Akin, deputy state forester for the Arkansas Forestry Commission. Arkansas’ Project Learning Tree (PLT) worked with fifth-grade teacher Jennifer Richardson to compile and decorate the box to share at various events throughout the United States during 2011. At the presentation ceremony, students led an audio-visual “Hike Through the Box,” which contains samples, data, facts, reports and photographs about Arkansas’ forests. The students also sang a song and planted a tulip poplar tree on the school grounds.
Central Baptist College used a 14-3 run in the last two minutes to take an 85-83 win over Philander Smith in men’s basketball Tuesday. The conference victory moved the Mustangs into second place in the Association of Independent Institutions Conference.
(1996)
Mr. and Mrs. Hershel Henderson of Conway celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering at Payton Creek Catfish House. The Hendersons were married Jan. 19, 1946, by the Rev. Bernice Hogan at his home in Conway. Mrs. Henderson is the former Ruby Bane, a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. James Bane of Conway. Mr. Henderson is a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Wade Henderson of Conway. He is a retired police officer at the Conway Police Department. She is retired from Franklin Electric Co. in Jacksonville. They have two children, five grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Construction has resumed on the new annex at the Faulkner County Courthouse, with a different contractor taking on the job that came to an unexpected halt about two months ago. County Judge John Wayne Carter confirmed that Nabholz Management Corp. of Springhill has been retained by the project’s bonding company to complete the job. In November, Maumelle Contractor Inc. of Maumelle closed, leaving the $252,000 project hanging in the balance. The expected completion date of the project is Monday, March 18.
(1971)
Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. is geared for a record construction year in Arkansas, and Conway telephone customers will benefit from the company’s expansion and improvement activities. District Manager John Arnold said one of the construction projects planned for completion for Conway during 1971 will route about 13 miles of cable, mostly buried, in the south and east sections of the city. Gross expenditures expected to be spent on the project will be about $203,000. Southwestern Bell now serves more than 11,700 telephones in Conway.
Mrs. C.D. Atkinson of Greenbrier, who recently completed studies at State College of Arkansas, has joined the Morrilton Junior High School faculty as an instruction in special education. She is the former Helen Hart.
Sunday guests of Jess Scroggins at Martinville were Mrs. Irene Hardy, Mr. and Mrs. Billy Hardy and son, Wavey, and Mr. and Mrs. Kirk Hardy and son, Randy, all of Greenbrier.
