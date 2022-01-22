10 Years Ago
(2012)
Members of the Conway Christian Elementary School Quiz Bowl Team 2012 placed second and will be advancing to the next round. They are Allyson Oliver, Hadleigh Austin, Rachel Ledbetter, Lauren Kinley, Kendra Lea, Madeline MacNamara, Jackson Quick, David Belvardi, Justin Wood and Aaron Martin. The team’s coach is Lesley Lea.
The Conway Fire Department will be using a new tool when responding to those with a medical emergency, and it looks a little like a drill. The EZ-IO Intraosseous Infusion System is a device that allows proper medicine to reach a patient, especially in a situation such as cardiac arrest. Instead of the traditional intravenous tube, the EZ-1O resembles a drill in both appearance and usage, literally “drilling” a small hole into a person’s bone and sending the medicine to the heart.
25 Years Ago
(1997)
James Gibson was pictured breaking up ice on the fountain in the park south of city hall. Workers kept water running in the fountain so the center would not freeze. Sunny skies also helped melt away the ice despite wind chills that were in the single digits. Thursday’s overnight low was 9 degrees.
Lawrence Gabbard, president of the Conway Jaycees, recently presented a donation of $3,000 from the Jaycees’ annual Haunted House to Brenda Holt, director of the Area 17 Special Olympics. The contribution will allow 10 athletes to compete in the World Special Olympics competition. The fund-raising event sold more tickets than previous years. Other representatives of the Special Olympics at the presentation were Bruce Barnhouse and Sandy Dowdy.
50 Years Ago
(1972)
Mr. and Mrs. Troy King, lifelong resident of Mount Vernon, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at their home. Mr. King, 70, is a son of the late Theodore T. and Annie Lou Fisher King. Mrs. King, 67, is the former Vera Bell, and is a daughter of the late Jesse Campbell Bell and Georgia Etta Sanders Bell. The Kings were married Jan. 16, 1922, at Morrilton. They have a son, Bob R. King of Mount Vernon; a daughter, Mrs. Homer Mills of Clarksville; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Mr. and Mrs. Mills joined her parents in the observance of their silver anniversary, which was Jan. 17. Mrs. Mills is the former Gail King.
Six employees of the International Shoe Co. at Conway were awarded pins marking more than 25 years’ service with the plant. The pins were given to five women working in the fitting department and a foreman in the cutting department. The women were Miss Monta Langford, Miss Beatrice Goode, Mrs. Anna Lee Fulmer, Mrs. Edith Herring and Mrs. Bill (Audrey) Avra. The foreman receiving a pin was Doise Farley. The group receiving pins began work at the factory between May and August 1946.
Mr. and Mrs. Frank Robins III were in Hot Springs last weekend for the annual mid-winter meeting of the Arkansas Press Association at the Arlington Hotel.
