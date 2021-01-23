By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2011)
Ollie Faye Bishop was surrounded by friends and family on Wednesday at Heritage Living Center in honor of her 102nd birthday. Miss Ollie, as her friends call her, was born Jan 19, 1909, in the Republican community, north of Greenbrier. Her son, Patrick, said she taught school in an old rock school house, having obtained her teaching certificate from Arkansas State Teachers College in 1928.
G.L. “Mistoe” Griffin received the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award recently from FAA Safety Team Program Manager Jarrett MacFarlin. The award recognizes pilots who have demonstrated professionalism, skill and aviation expertise by maintaining safe operations for 50 or more years. Griffin retired in the early 1980s after more than 25 years as chief pilot for Ward School Bus Manufacturing. He had also served as a pilot and mechanic at the Conway Municipal Airport. He logged 10,409 flight hours with no accidents or violations.
(1996)
Brandi Williams received the Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Award, and Mayor Melton Cotton was named Citizen of the Year at the annual chamber banquet. Elaine Goode, the keynote speaker for the dinner, encouraged Greenbrier residents not to lose the qualities that have made the town what it is. “You have outgrown two post offices and you’re on your third. You have a municipal building, a senior center, a planning commission and you soon will have a new water supply. When I was growing up here, the only paved road was Highway 65,” she said.
Mount Vernon Constable Tom Picard spoke on field first aid at the monthly meeting of the Mount Vernon Mounted Search and Rescue Team. Also at the meeting, team members decided to take a course in cardiopulmonary resuscitation and plan a hazardous materials course in order to be better trained in emergency procedures. Tom Milsap of Romance, an emergency medical technician, joined the team.
(1971)
Miss Susan Cardin, the Kappa Kappa Iota representative to Girls State in 1970, reported on her activities at the encampment and thanked the sorority for making possible her participation. Her remarks were made during a recent meeting of the sorority at the home of Mrs. Travis White. New sorority members are Mrs. Joe White, Mrs. Arvil Burks, Miss Kathy Stacy, Miss Wanda Stark, Mrs. Hornor Lyford and Mrs. Harold Dean Bailey.
Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Bell and Mr. and Mrs. Dave H. Ward returned form a vacation in Texas and Mexico. While in McAllen, Texas, they were guests of Mr. and Mrs. H.H. Bumpers, former Conway residents.
Sp. 5 Jimmy A. Blythe returned Jan. 17 to Stuttgart, German, where he is stationed in the Army. He spent a 30-day leave with his mother, Mrs. Mary J. Blythe, and brother, Randy Blythe.
