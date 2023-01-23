In sports news: Mount Vernon-Enola’s senior girls won the Greers Ferry Lake Classic with a 68-48 victory over Pangburn. The Lady Warhawks remained undefeated. Vilonia and Greenbrier split championships in the Faulkner County Junior High Tournament in Mayflower. In junior girls, Vilonia defeated Greenbrier, 31-20. Abby Hightower and Sydney Wader each. Had eight points for Vilonia and Kori Westerman had nine for Greenbrier. In the boys championship game, Greenbrier built a 17-3 half time lead on the way to a 29-24 victory. Carter Burcham led the Panther with 10 points and Peyton Webb had seven. Josh Greer led Vilonia with eight points and Austin Newell had five. The St. Joseph boys powered to a 66-35 victory over Quitman at the St. Joseph Family Activity Center. Noted for their play were Cole Schichtl, Taylor Schrekenhofer, Drake Cooper, Josh Antoine, Dylan Schrekenhofer, Nash Nichols, William Fields and Drew Bates.
Philip and Janet Hiegel had a first in their lives recently – watching their daughters Laura and Kathleen on opposing basketball teams. The girls were St. Joseph Lady Bulldogs together. Laura, 20, is one of the leading scorers and rebounders for the University of Central Arkansas Sugar Bears. Kathleen, 18, is a freshman starter for Christian Brothers University, which visited the Farris Center in the Gulf South Conference opener for both schools. “I told the girls we’d just yell ‘Hiegel’ so we’ll know we’ve got the right one,” said Janet Hiegel. In the end, Laura’s Sugar Bears outmanned Kathleen’s Christian Brothers for an 87-52 victory. Both Laura and Kathleen had expressed nervousness about facing each other in the paint. Like typical sisters, they root for each other, but also want to make a good showing for themselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.