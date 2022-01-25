(2012)
University of Central Arkansas administration spent a recent day introducing and educating its newest Board of Trustees members, Brad Lacy and Elizabeth Farris. The two trustees met with executive staff, staff and faculty senate executives, and student leaders early in the day before the board’s first meeting of the year. Farris is the daughter of the late former UCA President Dr. Jefferson Davis Farris Jr. She is a native of Conway and now lives in Hot Springs. Lacy is CEO of Conway Development Corp., a UCA graduate and lives in Conway.
Vilonia’s senior girls improved to 4-1 in the 5A-West conference with a 69-28 victory over Alma. Lydia Gordon led with 15 points, Baylee Davies added 15 points and nine rebounds, and Alaina Riley had 14 points and three assists. Others noted for their play were Colleen Farris, Jill Evans, and McKenzie Morris.
(1997)
Eula Mae Cooper of Tulsa, Okla., was pictured holding her great-great-grandson, Brittan Cole Chadwick. Janis Lee Penick of Reklaw, Texas, is the baby’s great-grandmother. Janette Jones of Conway is the baby’s grandmother, and Sara Chadwick of Morrilton is the baby’s mother.
A Modern Woodmen of America Junior Service Club will be instituted at an organizational party. The club is sponsored by Billy F. Thompson of North Little Rock, a representative of the fraternal life insurance society headquartered in Rock Island, Ill. The group’s junior director is Sarah Andrews of Conway. The club concentrates on patriotism, good citizenship and the joy of serving others by participating in a variety of service-oriented, educational and recreational activities.
(1972)
Shary Yates of Conway was named Division 17-21 North (Missouri-Arkansas) Key Club sweetheart in a pageant in Searcy last week. Miss Yates, representing the Conway Key Club, won over representatives of Key Clubs throughout central Arkansas. She is a daughter of Dr. and Mrs. W. Hadley Yates of Timothy Lane, and is a Conway High School senior.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Scott Ford visited Mr. and Mrs. M.L. Morgan in Stuttgart on Sunday.
Paul P. Faris was in Carlisle, Iowa, last week to attend funeral services for his sister-in-law, Mrs. C.E. Faris. He also visited his sister, Mrs. D.M. Vawter, and Mr. Vawter in Des Moines, Iowa.
Mr. and Mrs. H.P. Westmoreland and Mrs. Winnie Landers returned from Dallas, Texas, where they attended the furniture market.
Dr. O.T. Gooden is in satisfactory condition after undergoing eye surgery at Conway County Memorial Hospital in Morrilton. Wiley W. Price of Conway also underwent eye surgery at Conway County Memorial Hospital. His condition is good.
