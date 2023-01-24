A pumpkin is both a treat and a toy to the residents at Riddle’s Elephant and Wildlife Sanctuary, a specialized farm off the beaten path near the outskirts of Guy and Quitman. A horse trailer piled high with pumpkins and other gourd varieties was unloaded into the sanctuary and farm’s hay barn recently, the fruits of a yearly post-fall collection hosted by Simmons First National Bank’s Conway Commons location. The pumpkins will be given as supplements or treats to the elephants as part of their winter diets. The bank collects organic fall decor and delivers it to the farm each year.

The University of Central Arkansas Forensics Team earned multiple awards at four collegiate debate and forensics tournaments this semester. Directed by College of Business assistant Anthony McMullen, the team competed in speech tournaments at Henderson State University, University of Arkansas at Monticello, Louisiana State University at Shreveport, and John Brown University. Most of the success has been with the team’s novice debaters, led by freshman Joanna Averill. Averill reached the quarterfinals or better at all four competitions.

