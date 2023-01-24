A pumpkin is both a treat and a toy to the residents at Riddle’s Elephant and Wildlife Sanctuary, a specialized farm off the beaten path near the outskirts of Guy and Quitman. A horse trailer piled high with pumpkins and other gourd varieties was unloaded into the sanctuary and farm’s hay barn recently, the fruits of a yearly post-fall collection hosted by Simmons First National Bank’s Conway Commons location. The pumpkins will be given as supplements or treats to the elephants as part of their winter diets. The bank collects organic fall decor and delivers it to the farm each year.
The University of Central Arkansas Forensics Team earned multiple awards at four collegiate debate and forensics tournaments this semester. Directed by College of Business assistant Anthony McMullen, the team competed in speech tournaments at Henderson State University, University of Arkansas at Monticello, Louisiana State University at Shreveport, and John Brown University. Most of the success has been with the team’s novice debaters, led by freshman Joanna Averill. Averill reached the quarterfinals or better at all four competitions.
Kevin Watson of Watson Homes Inc. was recently named Builder of the Year at the annual installation banquet of the Faulkner County Home Builders Association. He has been very active in Central Arkansas charity projects and was featured in an issue of Builder Magazine. He and his wife, Michelle, and their children live in Conway. The Associate of the Year award went to Danny Longing of The Carpet Center. The Carpet Center has been an active member of the local chapter for several years. Longing and his wife, Melissa, and their children reside in Conway.
There was a slackening off of permits issued for new single unit homes in Conway in the last quarter of 1972, but the official total for the year will be above 90, according to Dick Willbanks, city building inspector. Only five permits for homes were issued since Oct. 1. Twenty-six permits were issued for duplexes by Willbanks in addition to the single-unit permits. No permits for duplexes were issued in five of the 12 months last year.
A revised folder map of Toad Suck Ferry Lock and Dam and Lock and Dam No. 9 on the Arkansas River in Faulkner and Conway counties has been printed and is now available for free distribution.The map shows the location of the two locks and dams, access roads, and existing and future recreation facilities. It also contains complete statistics on the two locks and dams.
Mr. and Mrs. Bill Williams and Phillip of Independence, Mo., were holiday guests of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Melton Williams.
