10 Years ago
(2011)
Sam Coker, a 14-year-old student at Carl Stuart Middle School, was named the winner of the 2011 Faulkner County Spelling Bee. Sam is a son of Keith and Sarah Coker of Conway, and his mother is a teacher at Ruth Doyle Elementary School. Competing in his fourth county bee, Sam received a $100 savings bond and will represent the state bee in March. Matthew Sweere, son of Kathi and Danny Sweere, took second place and received a $50 savings bond. His mother is also a teacher at Ruth Doyle Elementary.
Jeff and Irene Holland of Conway are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married Jan. 28, 1951, at Park Place Baptist Church in Hot Springs. Dr. and Mrs. Holland have three children, eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. They are both retired from service in education.
25 Years ago
(1996)
Four Faulkner County Detention Center trustees were recently sent back to state prison after fermenting fruit cocktail with yeast. The investigation started when deputies smelled intoxicants on one of the men, who worked in the kitchen preparing food and delivering meals. The yeast and fruit cocktail were among items in the kitchen. Faulkner County Sheriff Bob Blankenship said trusties usually follow the rules and behave properly, “but one out of every 10 or 20 makes it hard for the rest of them.” All first-floor trusties who have access to the kitchen were given breath tests.
The Conway Cable Television System Programming Committee unanimously recommended offering an expanded lineup of channels that will nearly double the number available. The change is made possible by reconstruction of the cable to fiber-optic lines. As areas of the city are completed, customers will be switched to the new system and offered an expanded basic package, which will be as soon as early March for some customers.
50 Years Ago
(1971)
Fifteen girls have been selected by the Conway High School student body to compete in the 1971 beauty review, “Everything’s Coming Up Roses.” The contestants are Kathy Brown, Cheryl Coffman, Debbie Coleman, Betty Farris, Susan Goode, Robin Lewis, Marsha Maxey, Sharon Pearson, Debbie Purtle, Nancy Stanton, Jan Stevenson, Payne Stoltz, Glenda Vann, Margie Wilkinson, and Shary Yates.
Mr. and Mrs. Floyd H. Langford of Conway celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at an open house. They were married Jan. 16, 1921, in White County. Assisting in serving were Mrs. Ronnie Beene, Mrs. John Harlan, Mrs. Raymond Wilkerson and Misses Cathey and Debra Langford of Conway; Mrs. Dan Smith of Jacksonville; Mrs. Kenneth Glenn of Cabot and Mrs. Delmer Bishop of North Little Rock.
Harry Caldwell will conduct a series of adult classes on diseases of beef animals beginning Feb. 1 at the agriculture building of Mount Vernon High School. Mr. Caldwell, who received a degree in animal science, will be assisted by Glenn Billingly, agriculture instructor at Mount Vernon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.