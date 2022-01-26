(2012)
University of Central Arkansas indoor track teams wrote a few changes into the school record books last weekend at the Missouri Southern Invitational. Erika Setzler of Conway set a record in the 5,000-meter run, placing second and finishing in 18.50.15, smashing the previous record of 19.41.83. Tanesha Maxwell tied her own school record of 7.77 and won the 60-meter race. In the pole vault, McKinley Rea of Conway cleared 3.40 meters, which tied her best mark.
Marie Catherine Beck turned 100 years old on Jan. 23, 2012. She was born Jan. 23, 1912, in Atkins, the daughter of the late Emma Wiedower Berkemeyer and the late Clemmons Berkemeyer. She had nine sisters and five brothers. She married John Martin Beck on Feb. 14, 1933. They were married for 55 years before John died. She has two children, Robert Beck of St. Vincent, and Mary Jane Caudell of Conway; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
(1997)
With a tub of crayons in front of them, Carolyn and Gary Benson were pictured coloring in parts for a game during a parents’ Make and Take Workshop held at Ellen Smith Elementary School. Four kindergarten classes were hosting the workshop, which was sponsored by the Conway School District’s Title I program. Parents made literacy games designed to teach their children skills at home.
Coy and Maggie Johnson of Conway will observe their 50th wedding anniversary today. They were married Jan. 29, 1947, in Damascus. Mr. Johnson was born April 7, 1922, at Quitman, a son of the late Adam and Ethel Johnson. Mrs. Johnson, the former Maggie Mae Rice, was born July 14, 1930, at Bee Branch, a daughter of the late Calvin and Nellie Rice. The Johnsons have a daughter, Carolyn Yarbrough of Conway, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
(1972)
The Rev. and Mrs. Robert Crawford Jr. and Mrs. Artie Black returned from Hot Springs, where they attended the mid-winter board meeting of the national Baptist convention.
Mr. and Mrs. Bill Phinney have returned from a month’s vacation. They visited their daughter, Mrs. Raymond Henderson, and Mr. Henderson and other relatives in Palm Springs, Calif.
Tish Carter, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Phil Carter of Little Rock, arrived to spend a week with her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Starkey and Mr. and Mrs. Robert H. Carter, while her parents are on a skiing vacation in Aspen, Colo.
Mr. and Mrs. Charles McKaskle of Greenbrier and Mr. and Mrs. Mike Hartwick of Forrest City spent the weekend in Louisville, Ky., where they toured the Lincoln Income Life Insurance Co.’s home office. Mr. McKaskle was awarded the trip for being the No. 1 staff manager of the company. Mr. Hartwick was awarded the trip for being the No. 1 agent in the Little Rock district.
