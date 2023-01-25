Three University of Central Arkansas football players were named to the 2012 Southland Conference All-Academic football team. Graduate student Seth Allison, junior Matt Hornbuckle, and redshirt freshman Jonathan Woodard were named to the team. Allison, a linebacker from Stuttgart, has a 3.83 while getting his master of business administration. Hornbuckle, a defensive lineman from Colleyville, Texas, has a 3.10 in management. Woodard, a defensive end from Brentwood, Tenn., has a 3.0 with an undeclared major.

Three individuals, representing the University of Central Arkansas and Hendrix College, will be honored for achievement in 2012 by the Conway Athletic Awards Commission. Jim Kelly, longtime Hendrix swimming and diving coach, is the recipient of the Elijah Pitts Award for career achievement. The male and female winners of the Marvin Delph Award for sportsperson of the year are UCA volleyball coach David McFatrich and UCA Sugar Bear basketball star Meagan Herbert.

