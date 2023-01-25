Three University of Central Arkansas football players were named to the 2012 Southland Conference All-Academic football team. Graduate student Seth Allison, junior Matt Hornbuckle, and redshirt freshman Jonathan Woodard were named to the team. Allison, a linebacker from Stuttgart, has a 3.83 while getting his master of business administration. Hornbuckle, a defensive lineman from Colleyville, Texas, has a 3.10 in management. Woodard, a defensive end from Brentwood, Tenn., has a 3.0 with an undeclared major.
Three individuals, representing the University of Central Arkansas and Hendrix College, will be honored for achievement in 2012 by the Conway Athletic Awards Commission. Jim Kelly, longtime Hendrix swimming and diving coach, is the recipient of the Elijah Pitts Award for career achievement. The male and female winners of the Marvin Delph Award for sportsperson of the year are UCA volleyball coach David McFatrich and UCA Sugar Bear basketball star Meagan Herbert.
Lindsey Bettinardi, 15-year-old daughter of Rob and Barb Bettinardi, won the title “Miss Arkansas Showbiz” at Showbiz Regional Dance Competition in Little Rock. She won the title with a tap routine to “Dance to the Music” choreographed by Pamela Dowd and Tara Haynie, instructors for Encore Dance Centre in Conway. She also won first place and a second overall for a lyrical routine choreographed by Miss Haynie, a dance major at Oklahoma City University.
Lisa Lillard was recently named Manager of the Year at an annual awards banquet for StaffMark Inc. Ms. Lillard, who manages the Conway and Russellville offices, was selected from nominations through the Arkansas/Memphis region by a StaffMark executive committee.
A photo in the newspaper showed 2-month-old Bart McMillen being held by his father Dickey McMillen, 22. Bart is the first great-great-grandchild of Mrs. Hattie Mahan of Martinville. The five-generation photo was made at Mrs. Mahan’s 81st birthday celebration in December. The baby is the grandson of Mrs. Ed (Joan) McMillen, 40, of Wooster, and great-grandson of Mrs. Ray (Neita) Privett, 62, of Damascus. The baby’s mother is the former Patsy Goodman of Greenbrier. Mrs. Mahan’s birthday celebration was at the home of her son, Bill Mahan, and Mrs. Mahan, at Martinville. Hattie Mahan is the widow of Taylor Mahan.
Miss Blanche Randolph and Miss Sue Marshall of Little Rock spent Christmas Day with Mrs. Beatrice Bryson. Misses Randolph and Marshall are retired state extension workers.
Visiting Mr. and Mrs. Louis Brown and son Jon were their daughters and sisters, Miss Tricia Brown of Atlanta, Ga., and Mrs. Kenneth Osborne and Mr. Osborne of Wichita Falls, Texas.
David Spatz visited his mother, Mrs. Kenneth Spatz, and other family members recently.
