(2011)
Final spring enrollment numbers set another record at Central Baptist College with 677 students, a 16.3 percent increase over 2010. The overall spring enrollment breaks the previous record set last year of 582. CBC President Terry Kimbrow said the college has posted record spring enrollment numbers for the past seven years. Fall enrollment also stood at a record 742 students.
Hendrix College senior Christina Byler connected on five of six three-point attempts on the way to 18 points to lead the Warriors to a 71-65 win over Birmingham Southern College in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference women’s basketball. Hendrix (8-9, 5-4 SCAC) moved into a four-way tie for the lead in the Western Division. Hendrix had four players in double figures.
(1996)
Vilonia’s Lady Eagles toyed with Pulaski Academy for a half Thursday night, and then used an 11-2 run to start the third quarter to spurt to a 59-36 victory. The victory put Vilonia in total control of 5AA at 12-0. The Lady Eagles have lost only to Guy-Perkins in 22 games. “This was a good test for us,” said Vilonia coach Lora Jackson. “We had to play hard for the whole game.” Balanced scoring in the game came from Hannah Goyne, Stephanie McNespey, Kodi Baker and Kim Hargues. Goyne led with 18 points.
Joe B. Havens of Memphis, formerly of Greenbrier, was recently reappointed to the 1996 Secretary of the Navy’s Committee on Retired Personnel (CRP). The committee is charged with considering, recommending and reporting to the Secretary of the Navy on matters relating to retired personnel. Havens is a retired senior chief hospital corpsman.
The Faulkner County Cattlemen’s Association began its yearly membership drive on Jan. 22 by declaring a goal of making Arkansas the largest state association in the nation. Arkansas currently ranks second with more than 16,000 members.
(1971)
Walnut Day Care Center in Conway has received a contribution of $1,500 from Dr. and Mrs. Joe G. Robbins. According to the Rev. Robert Crawford, chairman of the Walnut Day Care Center Association, money received by the center from donations will be matched three-to-one by federal funds and used for expansion and improvement of the day care program.
Mr. and Mrs. J. Bryan Pavatt will observe their 50th wedding anniversary at an open house on Sunday at their home in Damascus. A retired merchant and livestock dealer, Mr. Pavatt is a son of the late Dr. I.H. and Kitty Belle Bishop Pavatt. Mrs. Pavatt is the former Virgie Lee, daughter of the late Jim and Hettie Latimer Lee. They have two children and four grandchildren.
Friday night dinner guests of Mrs. Ludie Gipson were Mr. and Mrs. Martin Gipson, Mr. and Mrs. Jack Gipson, Mrs. Mattie Perry, and Miss Mary Stafford of North Little Rock.
