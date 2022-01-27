(2012)
Conway Christian School students John Tyler Cossey, third grade; Jessica Nunn, sixth grade; and Nicholas Lee, eighth grade, won first place in the ACSI Spelling Bee on Jan. 13. Jessica took first place in the overall Spell Off, with Nicholas taking second. They will represent Conway Christian at the ACSI Regional Spelling Bee in March in Dallas.
St. Joseph’s boys outscored Mountain Pine, 54-49, to move to 5-4 in conference, and 19-5 overall. Cole Schichtl scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Eagles, and Andrew Kordsmeier added 13 and five rebounds. Landon Enderlin had nine points and four assists. Others noted for their play were Drew Bates, Drake Cooper and Mark Mallett.
(1997)
A Conway woman came home Wednesday afternoon to find that more than $10,000 worth of items had been taken from her home. A resident of Beaverfork Road said that she noticed a chair was turned over in her exercise room and a $140 cassette/compact disc player was missing. Other items reported missing were a $3,600 computer system, a $450 printer, a $350 shotgun and a $100 rifle.
Spirit Homes Inc. held is first blood drive at the Highway 286 production facility on Monday. Thirty units of blood were donated at the drive. Future blood drives will be scheduled later this year. All participants received a T-shirt, and a drawing was held for company prizes.
Jerry Sterling was named Salesman of the Year for 1996 at Smith Ford Inc. after being the Salesman of the Month seven times during the past year. He also earned Salesman of the Year honors six out of the last eight years. Sterling has been with Smith Ford Inc. for 13 years.
(1972)
Fire losses in Conway in 1971 amounted to $80,750, according to a yearly report by Fire Chief Wilson Drews. The losses were above those incurred in 1970, but considerably less than the losses in 1969. The department answered 152 alarms during the year. The heaviest losses were $16,575 in April and $16,350 in September. There were no serious fires in the Conway business district last year. Sixty-one of last year’s alarms were to grass fires; 32 to residences; 15 to businesses; five to barns, garages and outbuildings; three to schools and churches; 24 to motorized vehicles; and 12 miscellaneous. There were none received from an industrial plant.
Forty members and guests of the State College of Arkansas Women’s Faculty Club enjoyed an afternoon of bridge. Hostesses were Mrs. Michael Rapp, Mrs. Joe Yates, Mrs. Nolen M. Irby, Mrs. Harold D. Eidson, Miss Frances Terry, Dr. Ada Jane Harvey, Miss Constance Mitchell, Mrs. Ray Kinser Mrs. Paul Couture, Mrs. Mark Woodhouse and Mrs. Clyde Reese. Winners were Mrs. B.E. Thomas, Mrs. Lloyd Guerin, Mrs. Henry Wachtendorf, Mrs. Fay Bonds, Mrs. Neal Buffaloe, Mrs. Glenn Chapman, Mrs. N.D. Patterson, Mrs. Robert H. Carter, and Mrs. E.K. Larsen.
