(2013)

Fifteen students from the University of Central Arkansas were at the Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C. The students were among 330 people from Arkansas, traveling with the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission. UCA sponsored the students’ trip, which included two graduate assistants who traveled with the students. The UCA students were selected from a pool of 138 applicants who were asked about their on-campus leadership roles, grade-point average, and why they wanted to attend the inauguration.

