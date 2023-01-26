Fifteen students from the University of Central Arkansas were at the Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C. The students were among 330 people from Arkansas, traveling with the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission. UCA sponsored the students’ trip, which included two graduate assistants who traveled with the students. The UCA students were selected from a pool of 138 applicants who were asked about their on-campus leadership roles, grade-point average, and why they wanted to attend the inauguration.
St. Joseph’s boys (18-2, 4-0) outscored Hector, 25-9, in the third quarter on the way to a 76-57 basketball victory. Andrew Beck led the Bulldogs with 21 points and four steals. Drake Cooper had 10 points. Others noted for their play were Taylor Schreckenhofer, Andrew Kordsmeier, Nash Nichols, Cole Schichtl, Landon Enderlin and Drew Bates.
The Dover Pirates’ school bus was raided at McDonald’s on Skyline Drive. Someone entered the bus and took a $20 gym bag, a $70 pair of shoes and a $50 basketball uniform. There were no signs of forced entry.
The league-leading Vilonia Eagles returned to conference play with a pair of victories. The Eagles completed the first half of the 5AA-North season with a 46-39 victory at Batesville Southside, and a 70-60 victory over Heber Springs. Noted for their play were Derek Wells, Dustin Worlow, Adam Goyne and Charlie Roller.
Holiday guests of Mr. and Mrs. Lodie Biggs were their son, E.V. Biggs Jr., Mrs. Biggs and Randy of Millington, Tenn., and daughter, Mrs. Gail Stevenson and Mr. Stevenson of St. Louis, Mo. The L.V. Biggs family also visited her mother, Mrs. Bert Woodruff.
Dr. and Mrs. C.S. Adkisson and Jennifer of Blacksburg, Va., spent the holidays with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. G.W. Adkisson Jr., and his grandmother, Mrs. Addie S. Cain of Conway, and his brother, George Adkisson and family, in North Little Rock.
Recent holiday guests of Mr. and Mrs. Milmo L. Black were their daughter, Mrs. Harold Gwatney and Dr. Gwatney of Annandale, Va., their daughter, Mrs. John Thompson and Mr. Thompson of West Memphis, and their daughter, Mrs. Jan Milholen, Mr. Milholen, Michelle and Steve of Rogers.
Dr. and Mrs. Thomas Wilson Jr. spent the holidays with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas G. Wilson. Mr. Wilson is doing graduate work at the University of Washington School of Dentistry in Seattle. Mrs. Wilson also went to Knoxville, Tenn., to visit her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Padgett, who accompanied her to Conway.
