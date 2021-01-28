By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2011)
By the end of the day Tuesday, former Justice of the Peace Jimmy Bryant had raised $9,600 in an effort to help save the medical transportation portion of the Faulkner County Senior Citizens Program. He had been calling individuals on the phone and putting out the word on Facebook. It was announced over the weekend that rides given to individuals for “life necessary destinations” would cease because of a lack of funding. A total of $45,000 was needed so the program could continue past Feb. 18. A request to the City of Conway to supply those funds, as the city has provided in the past and for six months in 2010, was denied.
Three young alpaca owned by Sweet Clover Alpaca in Conway earned ribbons at the annual Alpacas in the Ozarks regional show held recently in Fayetteville. Sweet Clover, owned by Deborah and Brian Shannon, has 17 alpaca at the farm. The winning alpaca were Sinclair, a beige male who is 2 years old, first place; Alyssa, a white female yearling, first place; and Zorro, a black yearling, third place.
(1996)
The city of Twin Groves has received a $15,000 community development and fire protection grant to restore the Smith-Hughes building to house a library and health clinic. More than $200,000 in grants were presented by Gov. Jim Guy Tucker to more than 21 rural Arkansas communities. The 50-50 matching grants are awarded through the Arkansas Rural Community Grant Program and the Arkansas Rural Community Fire Protection Grant Program.
Rayburn and Athelene Lasley of Mount Vernon recently observed their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Jan. 23, 1946, by the Rev. Bert Brinkley in Little Rock. Mr. Lasley, who is retired from the Navy, is a son of Nora Lasley of Enola and the late Carl Lasley. Mrs. Lasley, a retired apartment manager, is a daughter of Nora Jewell White of Mount Vernon and the late Cecil White. They have two children and five grandchildren.
(1971)
Mrs. Basil Hodges had as guests on Saturday her sisters-in-law, Mrs. Lloyd Mullikin, Mrs. Paul Isbell and Miss Evelyn Hodges, all of Forrest City. Mrs. Hodges’ grandson, David Hodges of Phoenix, Ariz., spent several days with her last week.
The Faulkner County Nurses Association installed new officers recently. Mrs. Ted Blagg installed the following officers: Mrs. Donald Adlong, president; Mrs. Paul Lachowsky, vice president; Mrs. Lonis Hammett, secretary; Mrs. David Skelton, corresponding secretary; Mrs. Shirley Durham, treasurer; and Mrs. H.J. Holloway and Mrs. A.J. Hambuchen, directors.
A.J. Troxell Jr. and Jack Troxell, both of Houston, Texas, have been visiting their parents, Mr. and Mrs. A.J. Troxell of Greenbrier, while they recuperated in Memorial Hospital from injuries sustained in an automobile accident here Jan. 15. Mr. and Mrs. Troxell were dismissed Tuesday to their home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.