(2012)
The Simon Intermediate School 2012 Quiz Bowl Team recently competed in and won third place in the Arch Ford Elementary Quiz Bowl tournament. Team members are Maddie Moss, Gigi Powell, Sarah Raycher, Maggie Risley, Jacob Scott, Noah Smith, Caleb Vines, Luke Walls, and Joseph Winningham.
Conway Christian School second graders in the classes of Mrs. Devonna Jones and Mrs. Alice Donar have been learning about our history and the pioneer days. They recently celebrated with a time of dressing up as Little House on the Prairie characters.
Tammy Spires Westcott has been named Employee of the Month at AMC/Fairmont for January. She works in AMC’s mail and imaging department. She lives in Springfield and has been with the company since 2006.
(1997)
Two University of Central Arkansas physical therapy professors will be involved in research to investigate two methods designed to try to alleviate the effects of spinal cord injury. Nancy Reese, associate professor, and Bruce Mendelson, assistant professor, received a $108,908 grant from the National Institute of Health through a subcontract with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. Their research will focus on muscle atrophy and electrical stimulation.
Guy-Perkins made its final home basketball appearance a convincing one, romping over the Paron Lions in three games. The Thunderbird junior girls had no trouble in a 43-16 win, the senior girls sailed to a 60-27 victory, and the T-Birds whizzed to a 93-53 triumph. For the senior teams, the night may have been a Guy milestone: both teams went with all-senior lineups in the first quarter.
(1972)
Two plants of the D.H. Baldwin Co. in Conway were searched after a telephone caller said a bomb had been set to explode. City police said no bomb was found. The caller, who sounded like “either a young male or a woman – not a mature voice,” told Avery D. Marsee, plant supervisor, that a bomb had been planted in one of the buildings. Police Chief Ruben Goss, Lt. Vonnie Taylor, Sgt. Bob H. Bailey, Patrolman Doug Howard, and state Trooper Jim Elliott went to the Baldwin plant on Harkrider Street. Sheriff Joe S. Martin and deputies conducted the search in the plant south of Conway off Highway 65B.
Mr. and Mrs. Norman (Skip) Fulmer and daughter, Penny, were in Mountain Home to visit their son, Robbie Fulmer, Mrs. Fulmer and son, Clint. The Fulmers recently moved to Mountain Home, where Mr. Fulmer is assistant manager of the Sterling Store. Mrs. Fulmer is the former Ellen Hefley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James O. Hefley.
