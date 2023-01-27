The University of Central Arkansas’ Megan Herbert earned the honor of being one of only two active NCAA Division I women’s basketball players who have more than 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds. She joins the elite club with Baylor University’s superstar Brittney Griner, who has been rated as possibly the greatest player in women’s college basketball history. Herbert reached the point milestone with a basket in the first 13 seconds of a recent victory over Northwestern State. The game was halted momentarily after her 2,000th career point for a presentation of the ball. Herbert, a 5-foot-11 senior post, has 72 career double-doubles, tied for seventh all time.
Behind personal bests from several swimmers, the Hendrix Lady Warriors earned a split in a double dual meet with Austin College and Ouachita Baptist, while the Warriors were second both times. The Hendrix women defeated Austin 55-34 and lost to Ouachita 67-38. The Lady Warriors’’ win over Austin avenged a loss in a dual meet earlier this season. Vanessa Curts led Hendrix with a first-, third- and fourth-place finish.
Leta C. Stroud of Leta C. Stroud Ministries of Conway was recently awarded and International Star Status Special Achievement Award in the field of gospel music and ministry from Airplay International of Nashville, Tenn. She was nominated in the field of gospel music and ministry.
Christmas dinner guests of Mr. and Mrs. H.A. Morgan of Guy were Mr. and Mrs. A.A. Stewart and Mr. and Mrs. Roy Jones and Robyn of Guy; Mr. and Mrs. J.C. Merritt, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Hild, Robbie and Sheila, Mr. and Mrs. Keith Merritt and Rodney Merritt of North Little Rock; and M. Sgt. and Mrs. Bobby S. Morgan, Helen and Steven of Alexandria, Va. Other guests during the day were Mrs. Hassel Bivens and Heather of Heber Springs; Mrs. Thay Fielder and Mrs. J.W. DeJarnatt and LaDonna of Guy; and Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Joyner of Conway.
Mr. and Mrs. Bob Ligon of St. Paul, Minn., visited his parents, Mr. and Mrs. George W. Ligon and his sister, Mrs. Lynn Mizelle, Mark and Melinda.
Mr. and Mrs. Paul Watts Jr. spent Christmas Day in Little Rock with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Hill Tucker.
Holiday guests of Mr. and Mrs. Ed Speaker were their daughter, Mrs. Homer Wilkins, Dr. Wilkins and son of Magnolia. The Wilkinses also visited their daughter, Mrs. David Crow, and Mr. Crow.
Miss Sharon Gray is at home with her parents, Dr. and Mrs. George T. Gray Jr. after a semester at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas.
