The University of Central Arkansas’ Megan Herbert earned the honor of being one of only two active NCAA Division I women’s basketball players who have more than 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds. She joins the elite club with Baylor University’s superstar Brittney Griner, who has been rated as possibly the greatest player in women’s college basketball history. Herbert reached the point milestone with a basket in the first 13 seconds of a recent victory over Northwestern State. The game was halted momentarily after her 2,000th career point for a presentation of the ball. Herbert, a 5-foot-11 senior post, has 72 career double-doubles, tied for seventh all time.

Behind personal bests from several swimmers, the Hendrix Lady Warriors earned a split in a double dual meet with Austin College and Ouachita Baptist, while the Warriors were second both times. The Hendrix women defeated Austin 55-34 and lost to Ouachita 67-38. The Lady Warriors’’ win over Austin avenged a loss in a dual meet earlier this season. Vanessa Curts led Hendrix with a first-, third- and fourth-place finish.

