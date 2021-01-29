(2011)
The University of Central Arkansas Student-Athlete Advisory Committee planned a Pancake Breakfast on January 30 at Stoby’s Restaurant. Tickets are $5 and available at the door. Funds raised were earmarked for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, with a wish to be granted at halftime of the Feb. 19 basketball game.
The Humane Society of Faulkner County received a $14,500 donation from Purina and Kroger after finishing in fourth place in the national “Tales for the Pet Lover’s Heart” campaign. As part of the campaign, the humane society submitted a written pet tale last spring and was chosen as one of the 18 finalists. The group then submitted a video about the rescue and adoption of Daisy, a Lab-German Shepherd mix.
(1996)
The Mayflower School District recently had a great day in basketball circles. The Mayflower Eagles clinched a share of the 5A-North Conference championship with a 73-59 drubbing of Pottsville. Jason Carter led the Eagles (17-3, 10-0) with 22 points, and Jeremy Hicks scored 15. The Lady Eagles (7-11, 5-5) also won, 63-54. Khalilah Stubbs scored 27 points. Shaun Revels and Tosha Credit added 19 and 13 points, respectively. The junior boys improved to 4-10 and 3-3 with a 37-28 win as Lorenzo Robinson scored 10 points.
Folks in Faulkner County who were born on Feb. 29 are invited to a special birthday party to be given Feb. 25 by Frank L. Whitbeck of Little Rock. Mr. Whitbeck said he has been having this most unusual birthday party since the early 1960s to “make up” for all the birthdays he has missed over the years. He invites all Arkansas leap year kids to attend the free party at the Country Club of Little Rock.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. Ed Johnson returned Tuesday after visiting Mr. and Mrs. I.J. Nickerson in Tampa, Fla. Mr. Johnson and Mr. Nickerson participated in a two-day quail hunting trip.
Mrs. Lela Wiedower of Guy was honored at a surprise birthday dinner given by her children. In attendance were Mr. and Mrs. Albert Hess, Mr. and Mrs. Willard Thorn and children, Mr. and Mrs. Bill Westlake and son, and Randy Stephens of North Little Rock; Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Overton of Little Rock; Mr. and Mrs. James Cochran of Jacksonville; Mr. and Mrs. Rickey Wiedower of Russellville; and Mr. and Mrs. D.J. Wiedower and family, Mr. and Mrs. S.G. Wiedower and son, and Miss Tammy Stevenson of Guy.
State College of Arkansas will begin a bachelor degree program in physical therapy in June. It will be the first program of its kind offered by a college or university in Arkansas. Dr. Silas D. Snow, president of SCA, said the program will offer both a bachelor of science degree and a certificate plan by which a student may become qualified as a physical therapist. A student may enter the bachelor of science program at the freshman, sophomore or junior level, with one final year of professional training at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock.
