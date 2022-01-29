(2012)
Three members of the University of Central Arkansas softball team gained first-team honors while one was named to the second team on this year’s All-Southland Preseason Softball Team. First teamers included the 2011 Southland Hitter of the Year, Melanie Bryant, and returning 2011 All-Southland selections Kasey Britt and Katie McGregor. Nicole Beals was the lone Bear named to the second team.
The Oak Grove Cemetery board met Jan. 16 to elect officers. Patricia Thessing, previously the vice president, was elected president. Brenda Collier will serve as vice president, and Sue Siria was elected secretary. Chris Odom will continue as treasurer. Chris Spatz, former president and board member, will become the cemetery manager in charge of lot sales.
(1997)
Conway Civic Orchestra member Jackie Lamar, who is also a music instructor at the University of Central Arkansas, was pictured playing her bassoon while a group of Marguerite Vann Elementary School students watch during an orchestra performance for Conway schools fifth-graders. The concert helped introduce the world of music to the students. Each orchestra member was seated among the students prior to the performance and marched up to the stage individually after playing a short piece on their instrument.
Winners have been announced in the Cub Scout Pack 112 Pinewood Derby. Winners are Zach Bodyga, son of Randy and Shannon Bodyga, first place; Michael Franz, son of Wayne and Bernadette Franz, second place; and Eric Engeler, son of Rodney and Diana Engeler, third place.
(1972)
Hendrix’s Water Warriors ran their dual meet swimming record to 4-0 as they downed Rice University, 67-45, at the Grove Gymnasium pool. Jim Wiedower, a Conway sophomore, continued his fine swimming by taking the 500- and 1,000-yard freestyle events in his best times ever for the distances. David White, Hendrix freshman, won both the sprint races, the 50- and 100-yard freestyle, to be the only other double winner.
Sunday guests of Mr. and Mrs. H.L. Loudermilk were Mr. and Mrs. Paul Watson of Malvern and Mr. and Mrs. Edward Loudermilk of Little Rock.
Dr. Temple Fay and Dr. Tommy K. Teague, both assistant professors of mathematics at Hendrix College, made presentations at the 78th annual meeting of the American Mathematical Society in Las Vegas.
Mr. and Mrs. O.S. Bingman have returned to Okmulgee, Okla., after visiting his aunts, Mrs. Marguerite Wilkins and Miss LuLee Sims.
