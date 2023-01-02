(1998)

Clarence and Thyra Johnson of Conway observed their 65th wedding anniversary on Dec. 16. They were married Dec. 16, 1933, at the home of Mrs. Johnson’s parents in the Holland community. Mrs. Johnson was born Feb. 10, 1914, a daughter of the late Robert H. and Mattie Ruple Smith of the Holland community. Mr. Johnson, born Sept. 9, 1908, is a son of the late G.W. and Mattie Johnson of the Holland community. They have a daughter, Robbie Sisson of Conway, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Mrs. Johnson is retired from Kimberly-Clark Corp. Mr. Johnson is a retired tax cab driver of 29 years, having owned City Cab Co. in Conway. The Johnsons also farmed for many years.

