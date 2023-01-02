Clarence and Thyra Johnson of Conway observed their 65th wedding anniversary on Dec. 16. They were married Dec. 16, 1933, at the home of Mrs. Johnson’s parents in the Holland community. Mrs. Johnson was born Feb. 10, 1914, a daughter of the late Robert H. and Mattie Ruple Smith of the Holland community. Mr. Johnson, born Sept. 9, 1908, is a son of the late G.W. and Mattie Johnson of the Holland community. They have a daughter, Robbie Sisson of Conway, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Mrs. Johnson is retired from Kimberly-Clark Corp. Mr. Johnson is a retired tax cab driver of 29 years, having owned City Cab Co. in Conway. The Johnsons also farmed for many years.
Mr. and Mrs. B.B. Heffington of Conway were honored at a reception at the home of their daughter, Hazel Adkisson of Conway, in celebration of their 70th wedding anniversary. The couple were married Dec. 6, 1927, in Morrilton. Mr. Heffington was born Aug. 8, 1906, at Enola, a son of Andrew and Christie Jeffrey Heffington of Enola. Mrs. Heffington, the former Ovie Glover, was born July 6, 1910, at the Holland community, a daughter of Elie and Sinda Cato Glover of Greenbrier. They are the parents of Hazel Adkisson, Dwayne Heffington and Martha Bailey, all of Conway; Betty Miller of Damascus; Farrell Heffington of Benton; and Kenneth Heffington of San Francisco. They also have 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph E. Backus, Joyce and Mark, of Sheridan, spent the holiday with her mother, Mrs. Eugene N. Burton, and other relatives. Mrs. Backus is the former JoAnn Burton.
John M. Burton of Colorado Springs, Colo., spent the holiday with his mother, Mrs. Eugene Burton in Conway, and his brother, Eugene N. Burton Jr., and Mrs. Burton at the USAF recreation area on Lake Conway.
Mrs. Paul Craig returned from Dallas, Texas, where she had visited her daughter, Mrs. Buddy Lambert, Mr. Lambert and daughters, Cindy and Marcy.
Mr. and Mrs. Stan Hayes and son, Ronnie, have returned to their home in Houston, Texas, after visiting her parents, Mr. and Mrs. G.L. Purtle, at their home in Earnhart’s Rolling Hills. Mrs. Hays is the former Glenda Purtle.
Sunday guests of Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Smith were their daughter, Mrs. Geraldine Sanders of North Little Rock; their grandson, Gary Moore, Mrs. Moore, Keith, Lisa and John of Jonesboro; and Mrs. Maurine Milam, also of North Little Rock. Mrs. Smith’s and John’s birthdays were celebrated.
