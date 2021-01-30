By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2011)
The Conway City Council met for four hours on Saturday in its annual retreat, a work session designed to spend more time on issues to come before the council. The council made decisions relating to an election in the spring to extend the refund bonds issued in 2006; authorizing Metroplan to assist in redistricting ward boundaries according to the 2010 census; and appointing a task force to review the city’s operations, including personnel and financial policies.
Former Vilonia Mayor Lloyd Bise was remembered by friends as a “forward-thinking” mayor who loved the city. Bise died Jan. 27, 2011. Faulkner County Judge Preston Scroggin, who served on the Vilonia City Council for four years under Bise’s mayoral leadership, said Bise “brought Vilonia through some turbulent times.” He credited Bise for playing a major role in bringing the sewer system to the city and the purchase of land that now houses the senior center, fire department and municipal complex.
(1996)
After appearances in some of Europe’s historic cathedrals, the University of Central Arkansas Concert Choir has been invited to sing in two of America’s most prestigious performing venues – the National Cathedral and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington. The choir will appear in both places on Sunday, Feb. 11, beginning with a 30-minute prelude at the cathedral and a one-hour performance in the Grand Foyer of the Kennedy Center. The 80-member choir, directed by John Erwin, includes 76 students from Arkansas, three from Malaysia and one from Russia.
Vilonia Middle School students enjoyed ice cream sundaes as part of their “BUGS” Club and “A” Team celebration at the school. The club, which stands for Bringing Up Grades, encourages sixth- and seventh-graders to bring up one letter grade in one of their classes while maintaining their other grades. “A” Team members are those who make all A’s. Area businesses donated food and prizes for the event.
