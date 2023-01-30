A study that examined the water quality of 127 shallow domestic wells in the Fayetteville Shale natural gas production area of Arkansas found no groundwater contamination associated with gas production, according to a report released recently by the U.S. Geological Survey. Scientists analyzed water-quality data from samples taken in Van Buren and Faulkner counties in 2011, focusing on chloride concentrations and carbon isotope ratios from a subsample of 51 wells.
Regions Bank has named Jason Culpepper as its City President for Conway. Since 2007, he has served as a Business Banking Relationship Manager in Little Rock. He has been with the company for 5 ½ years. Jason and his wife, Rachel and two boys, Carter and Chase, currently live in Sherwood.
Vilonia School District officials are studying a problem with a state law that allows high school students who have earned the necessary credits to graduate early. Officials said the problem in Vilonia is that it operates on a block scheduling system that allows students to accumulate more credits per year than they can in other districts. Because of that, school officials are worried the high school could be disrupted by large numbers of seniors graduating early. Last year, about 23 Vilonia seniors either dropped out of high school in the spring or were only attending the classes they needed to graduate. To counteract this, the district created a new program to offer college-level courses at Vilonia High School in cooperation with Arkansas State University at Beebe.
Miss Donna M. Jones of Pennsylvania visited her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Don Jones of Conway, during the holidays.
Guest of Mr. and Mrs. Jasper Olsen is her sister, Dr. Sallylee Hines of Lowell (Benton County). Mrs. Olsen’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. O.L. Hughes of Lowell, were also here during the holidays.
Guests of Dr. and Mrs. J.H. Flanagin Jr. and family during the Christmas holidays were Mr. and Mrs. Darryl Cragar and family of Lake Jackson, Texas, and Mr. and Mrs. F.E. Bush of Tuckerman (Jackson County).
Mr. and Mrs. Frank Holl and son Mark, of Houston, Texas, spent the Christmas holidays with his mother, Mrs. Roy C. Holl.
M. Sgt. Gene Milam and son, Mark, of Fort Hood, Texas, spent the Christmas holidays with Sgt. Milam’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.B. Milam and sisters, Dorothy and Emily.
Recent guests of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Conner were her mother, Mrs. Frank Cann of St. Louis, Mo.; their daughter, Miss Nancy Conner of Camden; and their daughter, Mrs. Darrell Hatchett and Mr. Hatchett, of North Little Rock.
