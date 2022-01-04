(2012)
Dale and Nell Bostic will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Jan. 5. They were married Jan. 5, 1962, in Oklahoma. The Bostics are parents of Paula Stewart of Wooster, Dalia Jones of Vilonia, Lisa Hunter of El Paso, and Mike Bostic of Enola. They have nine grandchildren. A reception will be held on Jan. 8, hosted by their children.
Edward and June Rapp of Conway recently celebrated their 75th anniversary. They were married Dec. 24, 1936. They have three sons and daughters-in-law, seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. They met during college in Cape Girardeau and spent the majority of their life in Missouri.
(1997)
Tim and Lauren Horton of Boone, N.C., are parents of their first child, a daughter, Caroline Elizabeth Horton, born Tuesday, Dec. 10, 1996. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 18 ¾ inches long. Grandparents are Harold and Betty Horton of Fayetteville, formerly of Conway, and Larry and Hilda Malpica of Conway. Great-grandparents are Fred and Louise Malpica of Conway and Lucille Horton of Russellville.
Circuit-Chancery Judge David Reynolds was pictured swearing in Faulkner County justices of the peace Cleon Koone, John Lee, David Henze, Dennis Wells and Joyce Garrison on New Year’s Day at the courthouse. All county officials were sworn in on Jan. 1, with Sheriff Marty Montgomery being sworn in at the jail just past midnight.
(1972)
Mr. and Mrs. James W. Schneider and children, Ted and Jayme, were guests earlier this week of Mr. and Mrs. Robert L. Gatewood of Warren. The Schneiders also visited in Scotland (Van Buren County) and Paris during the holidays.
The Conway High School band was pictured marching past the Adolphus Hotel in Dallas, Texas, as they participated in the annual Cotton Bowl Festival Parade. The group was making its second appearance in the nationally televised parade. The band was also invited to the 1968 festival.
Seventeen arrests were made in the first two days of the new year by city police. Six arrests occurred Saturday and 11 Sunday. Nine of yesterday’s charges involved speeding.
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Carpenter have returned to Guy after spending the holidays in Las Vegas, Nev., and San Francisco, Calif.
Overnight guests of Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Mauldin were her brother, Maney Hymer, and Mr. Hymer’s son-in-law, Virgil McClure, and Mr. McClure’s sons, Randy, all of Fort Worth, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.