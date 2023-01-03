By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(1998)
Mr. and Mrs. Forrest Jobe of the Naylor community celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at a reception on Dec. 14 at the Naylor United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. The reception was hosted by their children, Charles W. and Rosemary Jobe of Naylor, and Sherry and Skip Cates of Vilonia. The Jobes were married Dec. 23, 1947, in Conway by Justice of the Peace Joe B. McGee. Mr. Jobe is a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Tommy Jobe of Naylor. Mrs. Jobe is a daughter of the late Oscar L. Carmichael and Minnie Carmichael Meeks, and a stepdaughter of William H. Meeks of Naylor. The Jones have three grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Mr. and Mrs. Jobe are both retired from International Shoe Co. Both are employed at SAS Shoe Co. in Conway.
In surprisingly routine fashion, the University of Central Arkansas Sugar Bears handed head coach Ron Marvel his 350th victory with an 86-71 victory over Alabama-Huntsville. The win also gave UCA a sweep of the Sugar Bear Class and its fifth victory in a row. The performance seemed to impress Marvel, who has needed only 18 season to amass 350 wins. “I didn’t have any thought about it until it was announced,” Marvel said of the milestone.
(1973)
Cadron Ridge Baptist Church, located north of Conway on Highway 64, observed its 80th anniversary recently. The church was organized in 1892 with the Rev. J.O. Cantrell as the first pastor. The first building was a log structure of one room. Church membership has grown from 17 to 236. The church is affiliated with the Faulkner County Baptist Association and the Southern Baptist Convention. Former pastors at the church spoke at the observance, and “The Singing Cavaliers,” a gospel quartet, provided a program of music. The Rev. Jack Bean is pastor.
Mr. and Mrs. Charles N. Anderson moved to Little Rock to make their permanent home. They now reside at 7300A West 12th St.
Mr. and Mrs. J.B. Silaz Jr. have returned from Austin, Texas, after spending the holidays with their daughter, Mrs. Merrill Hancock, Mr. Hancock and son, Brett.
Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Sawrie and sons, Mark and David, of Louisville, Ky., were holiday guests of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. O.S. Sawrie, in Conway, and her mother, Mrs. Grace Gateley of the Pleasant Valley community.
Guests during the holidays of Mr. and Mrs. Paul P. Faris were their son, Dr. Tim Faris, and their daughter, Mrs. Roy Thurmond, Mr. Thurmond and children, Clay, Lauren and Deborah, all of Memphis, Tenn.
