(2010)
The annual Bard Ball, a fund-raising event of the Arkansas Shakespeare Theater, will be held Feb. 4 at the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion. The location change is a deliberate move by the company to introduce themselves to the Little Rock area. The Arkansas Shakespeare Theater will hold its fifth season of summertime performances this year, beginning June 16 and ending July 3.
Vilonia High School cheerleaders and EAST Lab students collected two truckloads of non-perishable food for HAVEN (Help for Abuse Victims in Emergency Need). Netta Schultheis, board president of HAVEN, said the donation was a total surprise and very much needed. HAVEN, a home for young girls that are victims of abuse or neglect, is always in need of support from the community.
Madison Holloway, 6, daughter of Charles and Rhonda Holloway of Conway, was named queen in the Tiny Miss category of the Winter Beauty Review State Pageant held Dec. 18 in Conway.
(1995)
Lee Lockhart, a senior at Conway High School, was recently elected to the Twin City Bank (now Mercantile Bank) student board of directors. The board meets monthly and students hear guest speakers on leadership and topics of interest to them. The board was established in 1969 to give insight on how the bank could better serve the student market.
The “Wee Deliver” Post Office at Florence Mattison Elementary School has selected its employees for the 1995-96 school year. “Wee Deliver” allows elementary school students to use the experience of exchanging letters through the in-school postal service to supplement their regular reading and writing lessons. The school’s student post office has its own employees, and hallways and classrooms have addresses, street names and ZIP codes, based on Mattison Elementary’s international theme. Students write and receive letters from each other using stamps they design. Their mail is collected, sorted and delivered by student postal workers.
(1970)
Miss Dorothy Hamberg returned today to Hyattsville, Md., after spending the holidays with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Alph Hamberg. Other holiday guests of the Hambergs were Mr. and Mrs. George Gragson and daughters, Lauren and Suzanne, of Memphis, and Mr. and Mrs. George Gragson Jr. and children, Keith and Kimberly, of Lake Charles, La.
Holiday guests of Mrs. Ruth Shumate were Dr. and Mrs. Loyd Norris of Beebe, Mr. and Mrs. Louis Norris of Tulsa, Okla., Mr. and Mrs. Orville Shultz of Los Angeles, James Hanson of Little Rock, and Steve Fulmer, Irvin Norris and family and Al Norris and family, all of Conway.
Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Martin returned today to Greensville, S.C., after spending the holidays with her mother, Mrs. W.E. Jumper. They also visited her brother, Jack Jumper and Mrs. Jumper, and her sister, Mrs. Jess F. Dempsey and Mr. Dempsey in Conway, and his sister, Mrs. Dibrell Williams and Mr. Williams in Greenbrier.
