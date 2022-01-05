(2012)
Lakesia Clemons was pictured standing at her home during a dedication ceremony for her recently renovated home. Habitat for Humanity helped fix up her home, and she received her keys during the ceremony.
E.F. “Sug” McMillen was recently recognized for service to the city of Wooster with the Citizen of the Year award for 2011. McMillen is credited as being “instrumental” in the successful installation of water lines to surrounding communities. He also worked to provide the Wooster community with a city park. McMillen is a former alderman and served as mayor of the city for eight years.
(1997)
Hendrix College freshman Jeremy Estell won first place in the Mastercard Acts competition in December. Estell, a son of Wayne and Connie Estell of Sheridan, sang “Sunburned Lemonade”, a song he wrote himself, both music and lyrics. Estell will travel in February to a semifinal competition in Dallas, where he will compete against semifinals from about 20 other regional colleges and universities for the chance to participate in the National Finals. Mastercard Acts is a nationwide talent search created by Mastercard International Inc. and coordinated by the National Association for Campus Activities.
The United Auto Workers Local 1762 at AmTran Corp. has made a donation to the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas (CAPCA). The union’s Community Services Committee held a food drive from Dec. 9-19, which saw donations from workers throughout the plant and from management. Committee members were Gerald Finnegan, Tammy Curtis, Lisa Crenshaw, Nancy Reeves and Corina Poole.
(1972)
Mrs. William G. Erbacher has returned home after spending the Christmas holidays in New Orleans, La., with her niece, Mrs. James Gaines, and Mr. Gaines, and also in Lake Charles, La., with her sister, Mrs. Carl Groom, and Mr. Groom.
Miss Dorothy Long, Mrs. Antonia Behrens, Dr. James E. Sylar, and Ralph Behrens returned from a seven-day Caribbean cruise aboard the Commodore Lines ship “Boheme.” The cruise included stops at Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic; St. Thomas, Virgin Islands; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Cap Haitien, Haiti.
Sunday dinner guests of Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Mauldin were Mr. and Mrs. C.E. Mauldin of North Little Rock; Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Taylor and daughter of Bryant; Mr. and Mrs. Charles Mauldin of Fairview; Mr. and Mrs. Olen Snow, Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Wright and son, and Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Clifton and children, all of Spring Hill; and Miss Nina Mae Qualls of Conway.
