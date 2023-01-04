If Conway wants commuter rail service to Little Rock, both the city and the state will have to ante up. That was one message an engineering consultant hired by the Central Arkansas Transit Authority of Little Rock conveyed to about 29 residents who showed up for an informational meeting at City Hall. The consultants also said that although such rail service is 20 years away, now is the time to be planning for it, while the city and Interstate 40 still have characteristics that are advantageous to such development. Options for the Northwest Corridor from Conway include a median rail along I-40 and a rail along Union Pacific Railroad’s existing route
The Grand Marshal for Conway’s Christmas Parade was Cleddie Harper, who said he remembers Christmases when Conway was anything but prosperous, as it is today. Harper’s family moved to Conway from Enola soon after he was born in 1911. He has spent his entire life in Faulkner County except for a stint in the Air Force during World War II and as a banker in Carlisle. He has seen the city from nearly every seat of power, including as a financial leader, an academic administrator, a civic-minded citizen, and a municipal developer.
(0) comments
