(2011)
The Conway Rotary Club continues its fight to end polio throughout the world by collecting pocket change at Rotary meetings. Plastic cups sit in the middle of each table at the weekly meetings. Joe Nabholz – the official “Roto-Rooter” – tells a joke and ends with a serious call for donations to the End Polio Now campaign. Rotarians put pocket change – a dollar, sometimes a fiver – into the plastic cups. In the first six months of this Rotary year, more than $1,100 has been raised from that pocket change. Scott Moore has chaired the local Polio Plus campaign for almost 25 years.
January is International Open House month for all TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Club chapters. AR TOPS 541 invites everyone to an open house on Jan. 11 to learn more about the nonprofit organization that has a message of weight-loss support and wellness education. In 2010, Chapter 541 lost a total of 377 pounds. The highest loser lost more than 60 pounds.
(1996)
Cleaner, more dependable, and abundant water is expected to come down from Greers Ferry Lake to Greenbrier this summer, but in exchange, water customers can expect a rate increase. The Greenbrier City Council was told Tuesday night that the water department’s budget will nearly double with the added costs incurred from its tie-on to the Faulkner-Cleburne Regional Water District. Engineering consultant Ronnie Hall said the city’s $420,000 water budget in 1995 will fall far short of the $800,000 annually that will be needed once the new water source is in place.
Ila Newberry, a graduate of Greenbrier High School and the University of Central Arkansas, has been named Arkansas Elementary Principal of the Year by the Arkansas Association of Elementary School Principals. Ms. Newberry has been principal at Baker Interdistrict Elementary Economic Education Specialty School in the Pulaski County Special School District for the past 14 years.
(1971)
Miss Nancy Selig, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Selig, has gone to Dallas to enroll as a student in the American Airlines Stewardess College at the Greater Southwest International Airport between Dallas and Fort Worth. She graduated from State College of Arkansas last spring, reigned one year as the Arkansas Poultry Princess, and was on Gov. Winthrop Rockefeller’s campaign staff this year. Her stewardess training will last six weeks.
Jesse F. Carter of Conway became Faulkner County’s judge this week, succeeding Faber Watson. Carter was administered the oath of office by Circuit Judge Russell C. Roberts in a ceremony at the courthouse. Other constitutional officers of the county, with one exception, also were sworn in to begin new terms. They include Joe S. Martin, sheriff and collector: L.J. “Leaster” Merritt, county clerk; J.J. Coker, treasurer; T.B. Hairston, tax assessor; Mrs. Lucy Glover, circuit and chancery clerk; and George Lachowsky, surveyor. Dr. Bob B. Banister, coroner, is to renew his oath later.
