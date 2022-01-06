(2012)
The University of Central Arkansas turned in its most dominating performance of the year, throttling Philander Smith 94-25 at the Farris Center in the Sugar Bears’ final games before beginning Southland Conference play this weekend at Lamar. The Sugar Bears (10-3) held the Panthers to the lowest point total for a UCA opponent since limiting Central Methodist to 22 in 2009. They also registered their highest output since getting 106 against Houston Baptist on Jan. 5, 2010. Megan Herbert played just 22 minutes, yet she outscored the Philander Smith Panthers by two, matching her season high with 27 points.
Guy-Perkins Elementary School recently hosted a schoolwide spelling bee. The first-place winner was Nicki Hooten. Other winners were Ashton Gines, second; Lane Houston, third; and Kyle Powers, fourth. Hooten and Gines will represent the school in the county spelling bee.
(1997)
Three-year-old Andrew Holztrager was pictured playing with a toy bulldozer and bucket and shovel in some dirt pushed aside along a Tyler Street construction area. Andrew’s mother, Michelle, helped the youngster get a little closer look at the construction work and the real bulldozer and other big machines in the area. He is also a son of Jon Holztrager.
Ben Thompson, owner of R. Ben Thompson, CPA, recently attended a program offered by the Arkansas Society of CPAs. The Corporate Income Tax Returns Workshop was prepared by the Continuing Professional Education Division of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants to discuss the changing field of corporate taxation. Thompson is a member of AICPA and the Arkansas Society of Certified Public Accountants.
(1972)
New Year’s Eve supper guests of Mr. and Mrs. George Reeves were their grandson, Gregg Greenway, and Miss Terry Miller of Little Rock.
Recent guests of Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Hooten and Mr. and Mrs. Thurman Turney were Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Turney of Arlington, Texas; Mr. and Mrs. Everett Turney of Broken Arrow, Okla.; Mrs. Jack Hutchinson of Oklahoma City, Okla.; Mrs. Tom Hutchinson of Elk City, Okla., and Mrs. Vivian Smith of Herrin, Ill.
Miss Julie Smith, who has been spending the holidays with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Fletcher Smith, and her brother, Fletcher, left for a week of skiing in Aspen, Colo. Miss Smith is a graduate student at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.
Pvt. Christopher Simon has returned to Fort Polk, La., after spending the holidays with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Peter Simon, and his sisters, Mrs. Harold Gray, and Mr. Gray, and Mrs. Jim Knoppe, and Mr. Knoppe.
