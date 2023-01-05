Last-minute donations brought the Log Cabin Democrat’s Community Christmas Card fund to $22,521 in 2012. Every penny will go into the hands of local educators and into the lives of Faulkner County students in need. The final total of names number 3,987, but organizers said there were many anonymous donations.

The Top 10 stories in the Log Cabin Democrat in 2012 were voted on and announced recently. The Top 3 stories are: 1.) University of Central Arkansas audit finds fraudulent behavior following arrests of authority figures; 2.) Five-hour standoff with bear in tree makes national news; 3.) Incumbents rule on election night, including races for Conway mayor, and Faulkner County judge, county clerk and circuit clerk.

