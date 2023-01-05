Last-minute donations brought the Log Cabin Democrat’s Community Christmas Card fund to $22,521 in 2012. Every penny will go into the hands of local educators and into the lives of Faulkner County students in need. The final total of names number 3,987, but organizers said there were many anonymous donations.
The Top 10 stories in the Log Cabin Democrat in 2012 were voted on and announced recently. The Top 3 stories are: 1.) University of Central Arkansas audit finds fraudulent behavior following arrests of authority figures; 2.) Five-hour standoff with bear in tree makes national news; 3.) Incumbents rule on election night, including races for Conway mayor, and Faulkner County judge, county clerk and circuit clerk.
Debbie Barnes of the University of Central Arkansas recently received the Distinguished Leadership Award from the Arkansas Academy for Leadership Training and School-based Management. The award was presented at the academy’s Strategic Leadership Institute. She was among 41 Arkansas administrators and academy partners selected to participate in the institute at the Tyson Management Development Center in Russellville.
Snuggled in his white, pink and blue blanket and lying in his mother’s arms, Ricky Louis Wyles Jr. was pictured as being the first baby of the new year born at Conway Regional Medical Center. He is a son of Ricky and Amy Wyles of Perryville. He weighed 7 pounds and 15 ounces and had a full head of hair. He has a big brother, Robert Taustin Daniel Wyles, who is nearly 2.
Parking meter collections at Conway amounted to $3,496.25 in October and $2,899.92 in November, it was reported recently to the City Council. Collections were made five times in October and four times in November. Receipts include money from meters, fines, loading zones and permits.
David Ray Meriwether of Conway was among 102 high school student body officers chosen to participate in the 11th annual United States Senate Youth Program, a weeklong trip to Washington, D.C., to view the operation of the federal government. Meriwether, 17, son of Mr. and Mrs. R.W. Meriwether, is president of the Conway High School Student Council. Two students are chosen from each state to participate. The trip will include meetings with the Arkansas senators and briefings with leading cabinet members, a Supreme Court justice, the speaker of the House and other government officials. Tentative plans include a meeting with President Nixon and Vice President Spiro T. Agnew.
