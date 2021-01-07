(2011)
Thanks to a grant from the Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas, the Conway Interfaith Clinic will now be able to expand its operation and offer its services to more Faulkner County residents. The $68,168 awarded to the clinic was part of more than $1.7 million given by the foundation to 23 health improvement programs in Arkansas. The clinic will use the grant to expand clinic operations for low-income patients from three to four days per week, serving an additional 800 individuals per year.
Two men were recognized Wednesday for their services to the community through their occupations as a police officer and a firefighter. Officer of the Year for the Conway Police Department for 2010 is Bobby Harvill, traffic enforcement. He will have been with the department for 15 years in February. Firefighter of the Year for 2010 from the Conway Fire Department is Lt. Johnathan Bailey. He has been a member of the department since 2000. Each year, department heads and the Conway Kiwanis Club honor two individuals from their respective departments. The Conway Kiwanis Club gifted $100 to Bailey and Harvill.
(1996)
A team of Vilonia middle and junior high school students placed second in the Arkansas Knowledge Master Open recently. The team included students Matt Bradshaw, Adam Hensley, Rachel Martin, Robert Moore, Nick Nadboralski, J.P. Sellers, Ben Severs, Jay Taylor and Gabe Wilcox. They placed 203 out of 526 nationally in schools with similar enrollment and 363 out of 1,168 overall in the competition.
Eugene and Verple Baker of Greenbrier celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Jan. 5, 1946, at the home of the late Julius Thorn of Guy, grandfather of the bride. They have three children, Loretta Messer, Sandra Bowman and Ronald Baker, all of Greenbrier, 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. They are both retired from General Motors.
(1971)
It’s official: Toadsuck Lock & Dam is the new designation for Lock & Dam No. 8 on the Arkansas River, west of Conway. The re-naming of the structure was included in House Resolution No. 13493, which was signed Wednesday by President Nixon. The legislation also re-designates the entire Arkansas-Oklahoma project as the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System, honoring Arkansas Sen. John L. McClellan and the late Oklahoma Sen. Robert S. Kerry. They were both leaders in Congress during the campaign to provide construction funds for the project.
Conway had its wettest year in 13 years in 1970. Bill Johnson, cooperative observer in Conway for the National Weather Service, reported rainfall amounted to 55.40 inches. Normal is 51.68 inches. Last year’s precipitation was 10.75 inches more than the previous year, but 17.77 inches less than 1957, when Conway had probably its wettest year of all times. The coldest day at Conway last year was 3 degrees on Jan. 9. The temperature reached 99 degrees on July 3, Aug. 2 and Aug. 3. Snowfall was recorded in 1970n on Jan. 6-7, Jan. 20 and Jan. 22.
