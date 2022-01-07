(2012)
The first baby born in Faulkner County for 2012 was Aidan Lang Tippin, son of Katie Grable and Anthony Tippin. Born at 12:35 a.m. Jan. 1, he weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 20 inches long. Aidan’s father said his son’s arrival was free of unwanted surprises and complications, although he himself had to rush to attend the birth. “They got down there ahead of me,” he said. “I had to rush when I heard Katie was in labor. Her brother took her to the hospital.” The family resides at Perry in Conway County. Aidan has a big brother, A.J., 4.
The Conway White and Conway Blue girls took wins over Cabot this week. Conway White won 53-19. Noted for their performance was Christin Rogers, Asia Willard, Jordan Danberry, Kianna Speight, Megan Goodnight, Haley Estes and Hannah Ingraham. Conway Blue won 52-23. Noted for the performance was Alexis Tolefree, Micaela Norment, Heather Lumley, Reagan Schafer, Erin Teague, Andrea Acklin, Deanna Ester, Abreanna Ester, Breanna Donohoo and Gee Bunch.
(1997)
The Faulkner County Farm Bureau’s Women’s Committee has been named second runner-up for the Arkansas Farm Bureau Outstanding Farm Bureau Women’s Committee Award.
Mary Christina Ross and Loren Kent Shackelford, both of Fayetteville, were married Saturday, Dec. 21, 1996, at First United Methodist Church in Conway. Parents of the couple are Dr. and Mrs. Rex W. Ross of Conway and Mr. and Mrs. Bill Shackelford of Fayetteville. The Rev. Charles McDonald of Conway performed the double-ring ceremony. Dr. Ross escorted his daughter to altar. She wore a white gown of regal satin and Alencon lace with a fitted bodice and a square neckline.
Frank and Kay Quinn entertained her mother and father, Harry and Mildred White of Las Vegas, over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Topping off their visit was a family dinner in Little Rock honoring Mr. and Mrs. White on their 58th wedding anniversary and the retirement of Lou Cockman, Mrs. White’s brother, from the Corps of Engineers.
(1972)
Recent guests of Mr. and Mrs. H.P. Westmoreland were Dr. and Mrs. Nelson Westmoreland and children, Anna Kate and Sam, of Boston; Dr. and Mrs. Paul Chandler of Lock Haven, Pa., and Dr. John Chandler of Stillwater, Okla. Mr. and Mrs. R.H. Click and son, Bob, and Mr. and Mrs. Alex Sanderson and sons, Alec and Kirk, all of Texarkana, were holiday guests of Mrs. Click’s sisters, Mrs. Winnie Landers and Miss Nan Westmoreland, and her brother, H.P. Westmoreland and Mrs. Westmoreland.
Buddy Wilson of Kordsmeier Furniture Co. used a big magnet to recover a box of tools stolen Nov. 29 from a Kordsmeier truck. The tools were found in East Cadron Creek. The tools had not rusted and were wiped off with diesel oil and may be usable again, said Sgt. Bob H. Bailey of the Criminal Investigation Division of the city police.
