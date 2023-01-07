From the Police Log: An apparently intoxicated Conway man – who was laying in snow – asked police to take him to jail “so he could sleep,” according to a police report. Police responded to a report of a man laying in snow on South Davis Street. Officers observed that the man’s speech was slurred. No one was at the man’s residence when officers checked.

The spelling bee at Wooster Elementary School was won by Hayes Polk in an exciting battle of words. The last word spelled correctly was “eruption.” Polk is taught by Mandy Uekman in the fourth grade. Second- and third-place winners were Whitley Raney, a fourth grader taught by Mrs. Andrus, and Emily Gentry, a third grader taught by Kenny Darling. Polk and Raney will represent the school in the Faulkner County Spelling Bee on Feb. 9 in Conway.

