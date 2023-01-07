From the Police Log: An apparently intoxicated Conway man – who was laying in snow – asked police to take him to jail “so he could sleep,” according to a police report. Police responded to a report of a man laying in snow on South Davis Street. Officers observed that the man’s speech was slurred. No one was at the man’s residence when officers checked.
The spelling bee at Wooster Elementary School was won by Hayes Polk in an exciting battle of words. The last word spelled correctly was “eruption.” Polk is taught by Mandy Uekman in the fourth grade. Second- and third-place winners were Whitley Raney, a fourth grader taught by Mrs. Andrus, and Emily Gentry, a third grader taught by Kenny Darling. Polk and Raney will represent the school in the Faulkner County Spelling Bee on Feb. 9 in Conway.
Employees of three state revenue offices in Faulkner County recently received certificates of appreciation from the Arkansas Regional Organ Donor Recovery agency. The Vilonia, Conway and Greenbrier offices were recognized. More than 500,000 Arkansans have signed up as potential organ donors when obtaining or renewing their driver’s licenses.
Twig Satterfield has joined the American Angus Association. The association, headquartered in St. Joseph, Mo., keeps computerized records detailing information on more than 12 million registered Angus cattle. Information on ancestry and production helps members select and mate the best animals in their herds to produce high quality, efficient breeding cattle. The association then records those cattle. Most Angus registered with the association are used by U.S. farmers and ranchers who raise beef for U.S. consumption.
Roxann Oakley, a senior at Vilonia High School, has been crowned the Future Homemakers of America chapter’s Miss FHA. She was crowned at the school’s annual Christmas party by senior Gerald Ruple, FHA beau. Miss Oakley is president of the student council and year book editor.
Miss Myrtle Charles will be honored at the 50-year commemoration of the Little Rock American Association of University Women Branch founding to be held in the spring. Miss Charles was a charter member of that branch in 1923 before coming to Conway. Since 1953, she has been retired from Hendrix College, where she was a professor of French and the first dean of women. She was president of the state division of AAUW from 1929 to 1931 and directed her efforts toward organizing more state groups with particular interest in the establishment of fellowships for the higher education of women. She has also served as president of the Conway branch, and a $500 fellowship was presented in her name last year.
Mrs. Martha Froelich returned to her home in Dowagiac, Mich., by plane after visiting Mrs. Faber D. Hicks Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.