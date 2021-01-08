10 YEARS AGO
(2011)
About 30 community volunteers from various segments of the community interested in the next steps for the Conway2025 process attended a discussion at the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce. Jamie Gates, the Chamber’s vice president of public affairs, and Brad Lacy, executive director of the Chamber and the Conway Development Corp., told some of the history of Conway2025, including a visit to Rogers in northwest Arkansas that was the spark for the plan. “We have the opportunity to make Conway a world-class city with everything we offer at the highest level: parks, city government, education, the arts, and more,” said Lacy.
The Conway School District was the recent recipient of a technology grant from Hewlett-Packard that totaled more than $210,000. According to an HP media release, the grant was awarded in the form of 64 laptops and 24 desktop bundles that will equip five computer labs in the district’s elementary and intermediate schools. The desktop bundles include enough equipment – such as monitors, servers, terminals and other hardware – to replace five dated computer labs at three elementary schools and two intermediate schools.
