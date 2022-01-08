By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2012)
Robin Dyer was named “Trainer of the Year” for 2011 at the Conway Regional Health and Fitness Center. She was noted for possessing a unique plan to give her clients the tools to succeed in accomplishing their fitness goals, and to help them do it within the framework of enjoyment. In addition to her work at the fitness center, she is a mother of three, from age 6 to 13.
Local bicyclists came out in good numbers to support Conway Advocates for Bicycling’s community New Year’s Day ride. With sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s, the cyclists rode together through Conway neighborhoods, stopping toward the end for a refreshment break in the Village at Hendrix.
(1997)
Baby Larone Lowe IV was pictured with five generations of his family. Other family members are his mother, Gina Lowe; his grandmother, Barbara McNew; his great-grandmother, Amilee Ward; and his great-great-grandmother, Beatrice Pike. All of are of Conway.
Lauren Weatherly, a senior at Conway High School, has been selected to the National Camp Fire Youth Advisory Cabinet (YAC). Miss Weatherly will serve a two-year term on the highest youth decision-making body in Camp Fire. She will be one of 11 members on the national cabinet. A daughter of Allen and Peggy Weatherly of Conway, Miss Weatherly has been active in Camp Fire Boys and Girls, Ozark Council, for 12 years. She is also active in community activities such as the Conway High School drama team, First United Methodist Church, and Ozark Mission Project. In 1996, she was a youth scholar at the National Youth Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C.
(1972)
The city of Conway has received a grant of $11,135 from the Arkansas Commission on Crime and Law Enforcement for purchase of equipment for the newly established Criminal Investigation Division. The equipment includes a polygraph (lie detector), an automobile, radio, and electronic and office equipment. Surveillance equipment received by the division allows officers to track down an automobile within a radius of five miles.
Mr. and Mrs. Felix Smith of the Liberty Community will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary at an open house on Jan. 16. The Smiths were married Jan. 14, 1922, in San Antonio, Texas. They have two sons and seven daughters – Mrs. Alta Hoffman, Mrs. Bertha Pearce, Felix Olen Smith, Wade Smith, Mrs. Caroline Pehl, Mrs. Marie Giles, Mrs. Irene Engleka, Mrs. Martha Jane Meddress, and Mrs. Catherine Hendricks. They also have 25 grandchildren. Mr. Smith is a retired farmer and rancher. The Smiths moved from Texas to Arkansas in 1950, and both are 71 years old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.