(2011)
The Conway High School wrestling team dominated North Little Rock on Thursday night, 84-0, for the first perfect sweep in the program’s history. The victory put the team at 10-4 in dual meets this season. The junior varsity team won, 45-10. The Cats will take on Fort Smith Southside and Bentonville in a triangular match today. Jaxson Myers, state runner up last year, improved his season record to 17-0. Corven Alexander’s victory puts him at 11-1 on the season.
Hendrix College junior Duncan Keegan has been selected to the National Soccer Coaches Association of America Scholar All-South Region First Team after completing the 2010 season with a 4.0 grade-point average. Keegan, a biology major, was one of just three athletes at the college division to tally a 4.0 GPA. He helped lead the Warriors to their second consecutive NSCAA Team Academic Award.
(1996)
Work on the multi-million dollar Highway 286/Industrial Boulevard overpass is well on its way to completion, according to the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department. The project has been under way for over a year and work is moving forward. Assistant resident engineer of the overpass project Tim Henry said the parapet walls and sides of the overpass bridge – always the final part of a bridge project – were not completed. Workers are waiting for a break in the recent bad weather to begin work on the overpass deck.
Conway’s 28th annual Christmas Bird Count, sponsored by the Petit Jean Audubon Society, yielded 93 species, according to Martha Johnson, compiler for the annual local count. She said this is the second highest report since the beginning of the count in 1968. A total of 18,028 individual birds were reported for the count. Twenty-seven people spent the day searching sectors of the count circle, while nine more reported at bird feeders. The two most unusual sightings of the day were of a merlin in Perry County near Toad Suck Ferry Lock and Dam, and of a common merganser on Beaverfork Lake. Mrs. Johnson said each of these species has been reported only once before on a Conway Christmas count, both in the early 1970s.
(1971)
The Conway Wampus Cats stopped Greenbrier cold in the first half last night, put four men in double figures themselves, and wound up with a 56-38 victory over the Panthers. Conway Coach C.D. Taylor expressed pleasure at the Cats’ performance. “We only committed one foul in the first half and they didn’t have but 10 points at halftime.” Junior guard Wesley Burks and senior forward Raymond Easterwood paced Conway with 14 points each. Conway is 6-5 for the season.
The Quitman Bulldogs broke a school record for the most consecutive wins in the Kensett basketball tournament Monday night by defeating Griffithville, 76-49. The win brought Quitman to 23-0 for the year, breaking the former record of 22 consecutive wins. Stan Kennedy scored 22 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to pace Quitman. The team advances to the tournament semifinals against Kensett on Thursday night.
