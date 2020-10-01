(2010)
Twelve earthquakes were reported in Faulkner County in the past week, according to the U.S. Geological Survey website. The quakes ranged from a magnitude of 1.2 to 1.7, and they were all centered around Guy and Enola.
Matthew Mink of Conway was among about 600 shooters to have qualified for the 2010 Smith & Wesson USPSA National Handgun Championships. Forty-five states and six foreign nations will be represented in the matches to be held at Sedro-Woolley, Washington.
The Ward Family Singers and Friends will get back together for the first time in five years to present music for a fund-raiser for the Bookcase for Every Child literacy project. Family spokesman Bill Ward said it was the pull of the project which caused the family to sing again.
(1995)
The fourth annual Conway Pilots Association Fly-in filled the skies over Faulkner County with hot air balloons, gyroplanes and all types and sizes of airplanes. “It’s a chance for us to get together and show our toys, said Dr. Steve Magie as he stood with a group of other pilots. He said his hope is that a child will come to the fly-in, fall in love with flying and maybe someday become an astronaut.
Members of True Holiness Church of God in Christ will gather this Sunday in their new building at Markham and Mill streets in Conway. Formerly a duplex, the renovated facility features a kitchen, fellowship hall and office space, as well as a chapel that was added to the structure. Elder Cornell Maltbia said the new facility seats around 85.
Descendants of the Lycurgus Worth and Queenie Isabella Bass Ruple family held their annual reunion in the Holland Community. Jack Ruple traced the family to its ancestral home in Switzerland, which he visited recently.
(1970)
Pupils at the Jack and Jill Kindergarten have concluded their first month of school with the formation of an Earth Patrol. As members of the patrol, the children picked up litter in public areas near the school and pledged to watch for litter at all times in order to do their part in keeping the earth beautiful.
Miss Barbara Cates of the Fairview Community left today for basic training at Fort McClellan, Ala., following her enlistment in the Women’s Army Corps.
More than one fourth of the squad of 65 Wampus Cat football players have missed practice this week due to the flu. “I don’t know how it is throughout school, but on our football team it has reached the epidemic stage,” said coach Dennis Fulmer. The Wampus Cats were scheduled to play LR McClellan on Friday night.
