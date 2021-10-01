(2011)
There was fanfare, speeches and a ceremonial ribbon cutting recently, marking the dedication of the Highway 64 bypass around Vilonia. However, it will be a few more days before it is open to traffic. More than 300 people showed up to be a part of the event, including a roster of prominent speakers and dignitaries. The event was held in the middle of the roadway near the intersection of the bypass and Highway 107.
Myra Edmonson, a retired school teacher, was pictured reading to students at the Woodrow Cummins Elementary School’s ABC/Arch Ford pre-school classroom. Edmonson reads to the young students once a week as a service to the community.
The Arkansas Library Association has named author Nancy Dane as the 2001 recipient of the Arkansiana Fiction Award. Dane’s Civil War series, based on her history book “Tattered Glory,” depicts both sides of the conflict in Arkansas.
(1996)
Col. Andrew J. “Jack” Thompson IV, a native of Conway, has been appointed assistant adjutant general for the Arkansas Air National Guard. He most recently served as vice commander for the 189th Airlift Wing at Little Rock Air Force Base. Thompson, who began his military career in 1970, is a graduate of Conway High School and the University of Central Arkansas, where he earned a bachelor of business administration degree.
The National Child Safety Council’s regional office in Jonesboro recently presented a 15-year special recognition plaque to the Conway Police Department. The plaque was given for the department’s “outstanding and dedicated service to the safety of children.”
Saturday was the day for block parties in Faulkner County. Residents, friends and families of Westgate subdivision in Conway and Tall Oaks and Burnette Circle in Greenbrier enjoyed food and great weather. The Conway party has been an annual affair since the mid-1980s.
