A Conway High School student has been selected as a National Society of High School Scholars. Morgan D. Sweere, 16, a junior at Conway High School, was selected to join the society. Sweere is a daughter of Kathi and Daniel Sweere, all of Conway. The selection opens doors for Morgan that include scholarship opportunities, academic competitions, members-only resources and free events. The society recognizes top scholars and invites only those students who have achieved academic excellence.
Chris Huselton of Conway was named Angler of the Year for the Mr. Bass of Arkansas tournament circuit. He finished first in points for the 2012 season of competitions. Huselton will compete in the 37th annual Mr. Bass of Arkansas Classic on Lake Dardanelle on Oct. 12-14.
John Humphreys has been named by Prudential Hawks Realty Inc. to head its newly created Commercial/Industrial Division as vice president. The division’s role will be to support and promote industrial and commercial growth in Conway. Humphreys has 40 years’ management experience and recently retired as president of Frigidaire Commercial Products Co. He and his wife, Anne, have two children.
Darris McClure, son of Chris Hathcock of Vilonia and David McClure of Tennessee, has been promoted to the position of corporate controller at Oil States Industries, an oilfield services design and manufacturing firm with operations in Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas and five foreign countries.
Charles Duran of Jonesboro, Ga., arrived to spend the weekend with his mother, Mrs. W.H. Early and Mr. Early, and Mr. and Mrs. Emul Thornton.
Mr. and Mrs. Allen D. McGee and son, Holton, of Dallas, Texas, visited Mr. McGee’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Joe B. McGee. The younger McGee couple will join Mr. and Mrs. Larry Leonard of Dallas, Dr. and Mrs. Bobby Bryant of Little Rock, and Mr. and Mrs. Clary Lunsford of Memphis, Tenn., to attend the Arkansas-Oklahoma State football game in Little Rock.
The 36th anniversary Faulkner County Fair is coming up toward another record, according to C. Homer Jones, chairman. The fair will open with a parade through downtown Conway. The fair itself will be held at the YBMA Fairgrounds, and will include rides in the carnival section. Entries for judging will include home economics exhibits, education booths, field crops, needlecraft, flowers, dairy and beef cattle, horses, canned fruits and vegetables, pickles and relishes, jellies and preserves, clothing, paintings and other creative hobbies.
