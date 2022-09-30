A Conway High School student has been selected as a National Society of High School Scholars. Morgan D. Sweere, 16, a junior at Conway High School, was selected to join the society. Sweere is a daughter of Kathi and Daniel Sweere, all of Conway. The selection opens doors for Morgan that include scholarship opportunities, academic competitions, members-only resources and free events. The society recognizes top scholars and invites only those students who have achieved academic excellence.

Chris Huselton of Conway was named Angler of the Year for the Mr. Bass of Arkansas tournament circuit. He finished first in points for the 2012 season of competitions. Huselton will compete in the 37th annual Mr. Bass of Arkansas Classic on Lake Dardanelle on Oct. 12-14.

