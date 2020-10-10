(2010)
The Arkansas Fallen Heroes Memorial Motorcycle Run made its way down Dave Ward Drive on Saturday. The run escorted family members of Arkansas soldiers killed in action during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan to a memorial service at Toad Suck Park. Riders were greeted along the route by lines of spectators.
Discussions of fielding a football team at Hendrix College for the first time since 1960 were at high levels this week. Hendrix administrators were directed to develop NCAA III non-scholarship intercollegiate football at the school. Athletic Director Danny Powell said “everything is contingent on raising start-up costs from external sources and not from financial resources taken from academic programs.”
(1995)
Officials in Twin Groves looking to start a fire department took action at the city council meeting this week, passing a resolution authorizing Mayor Richard Ealy to apply for a state grant to fund a rural volunteer fire department. Council members also agreed to hold a town meeting to recruit future firefighters. The Arkansas Industrial Development Grant coupled with Arkansas Forestry Commission assistance could provide the city with a fire station and needed land, a fire truck, and enough firefighting and communications equipment for a Class 9 fire rating.
Chandra L. Bunch, daughter of Van and Kathy Bunch of Conway, was recently crowned USA Productions’ Royalty Miss Autumn Angel. She received a crown, banner and trophy for the overall title, and was selected the winner in the photogenic and sportswear divisions.
The board of the Newcomers’ Club of Conway met Oct. 4 at the home of Sharon McCurdy. Members present were Carol Rolf, Theresa Cleary, Sherry Striedel, Martha Stewart, Linda Walters, Candy Aaron, Frances Goatcher, Valerie Hickman, Lise Struby, Sheila Brady, Kathy LeStarge, Gail Smith, Barbara Stanitski, Shea Cantabury, Vickie Sutton, and Trish Parsons.
(1970)
The Gene R. Finn family was named Farm Family of the Year for Faulkner County. The honored family includes Mr. Finn, his wife, Pat, their sons, Joe and Nick, and their daughters, Teresa and Gena. They operate a 750-acre beef cattle farm near Greenbrier, where they moved in 1957 from Kansas. Finn formerly was a wheat farmer.
Mr. and Mrs. John H. Jobe and son, Richard Earl, of Greenville, Miss., were in Conway last weekend to visit her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Richard Berry, and his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Earl Jobe.
The Vilonia Eagles won a football game by forfeit Friday at Mountain Pine. Due to a mix-up in scheduling, there were not enough officials available for the game. The forfeit brings the Eagles season record to 3-3. They will play Altus Denning next Friday at Altus.
