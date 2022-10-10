Pioneers, opportunists and multi-taskers made up the group of alumni inducted into the University of Central Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame. Inductees were John Robinson, Anita Curry, Mickey Johnson (represented by Wendy Taylor), Bill Shimek, John Cameron, Verlon Spencer, George Jones, J.E. Lawrence and David Evans. Their college playing careers stretched from the early 1950s to the late 1980s, and numerous championships were results of their performances on playing fields. Their games were under banners of Arkansas State Teachers College, State College of Arkansas and UCA.
Rep. Linda Tyler and Rodney Larson were pictured presenting a $2,550 check on behalf of the Central Arkansas Planning and Development District Inc. to the True Holiness Saints Center Generation Next Mentorship Program. The program mentors teens to help them become more productive, well-rounded citizens.
Sgt. Charles Joseph Nolan, son of Mr. and Mrs. Tommy Edward of Conway, has departed for service with the U.S. peacekeeping force in Bosnia. The sergeant, an ambulance driver in the 296th Medical Evacuation Company at Camp Robinson, will be stationed in Hungary for two weeks before going to Bosnia. Nolan, 34, is a native of Conway. He is a grandson of Leatha Engelkes of Conway.
Hendrix College has been awarded a chapter of Pi Beta Kappa, the nation’s oldest honorary society. Phi Beta Kappa was established in 1776 at the College of William and Mary. By 1876, when Hendrix was founded, only 23 institutions across the nation had Phi Beta Kappa chapters. The first chapter in the South was approved in 1851.
The Conway Ministerial Alliance has voted to send a letter to Mayor Walter Dunaway and the City Council urging them to visit other cities with recent federal low-rent housing projects and discuss with officials some ways of obtaining aid for such a program in Conway. The Rev. Dean Clements, an alderman who also is a member of the alliance, presented the history from 1968 of Conway’s involvement with the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Also at the meeting were Mrs. Robert Goodloe and Mrs. Loren Guffey, who made a plea for action on the housing project; alderman Frank Moix; and alderman-elect A.J. Hambuchen Jr.
Mr. and Mrs. Roger Meador, Mr. and Mrs. Leo Crafton Jr., and Mr. and Mrs. Blake Browning were in Fayetteville for the Arkansas-Tulsa football game. They also witnessed the Conway-Springdale game at Springdale and spent the night in Fayetteville.
Mrs. Lucille Hardy returned from a three-week visit with her son, Frank Hardy, and Mrs. Hardy in Savannah, Ga. Places of interest visited were Brunswick and Jekyll Island in Georgia and Hilton Head Island, S.C. She made the trip by plane.
