Pioneers, opportunists and multi-taskers made up the group of alumni inducted into the University of Central Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame. Inductees were John Robinson, Anita Curry, Mickey Johnson (represented by Wendy Taylor), Bill Shimek, John Cameron, Verlon Spencer, George Jones, J.E. Lawrence and David Evans. Their college playing careers stretched from the early 1950s to the late 1980s, and numerous championships were results of their performances on playing fields. Their games were under banners of Arkansas State Teachers College, State College of Arkansas and UCA.

Rep. Linda Tyler and Rodney Larson were pictured presenting a $2,550 check on behalf of the Central Arkansas Planning and Development District Inc. to the True Holiness Saints Center Generation Next Mentorship Program. The program mentors teens to help them become more productive, well-rounded citizens.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.