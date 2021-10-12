10 Years Ago
(2011)
The Conway School District’s Board of Education approved the issuance of bonds to fund construction at Carolyn Lewis Elementary School on Old Military Road. The school has a price tag of just over $14 million, according to Dr. Greg Murry, superintendent.
Thirty-two students from Carl Stuart Middle School, Bob Courtway Middle School and Conway High School-East recently attended Quiz Bowl camp held at Greenbrier High School. Students winning special awards were Sam Coker, overall camp high scorer/all-tournament team; Zelda Engeler-Young, highest scoring seventh grader/all-tournament team; Kennedy Reynolds, highest scoring eighth grader/all-tournament team; Matthew Sweere, all-tournament team; and Emery Parker, first-place team competition member/all-tournament team.
25 Years Ago
(1996)
Jesse W. Grisham Post 2259 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars celebrated its 65th anniversary in style recently with pie, old stories, laughter and a speech by 2nd Congressional District Rep. Ray Thornton. The tables were decorated with centerpieces made by disabled veterans and other decorations at the post – including pictures of many former post commanders at the front entrance. The party served as a reminder of all the veterans who served in past wars and those who lost their lives fighting for their country.
Beulah Fuller will be honored at a reception on her 90th birthday on Oct. 20 at the home of her daughter and husband, Flo and James Miller of Wooster. Her other daughter, Wanda Lindsey, is a co-hostess.
Raymond and Avis Brock celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary recently at a reception hosted by their family. They were married Oct. 12, 1946. Their children are Dennis Brock, Elaine Ward, Charlotte Melton, Erwin Brock and Nelson Brock. They also have 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
50 Years Ago
(1971)
The Vilonia High School chapter of Future Homemakers of America held its first meeting of the new school year. New officers are Pam Harris, president; Sandy Speck, Debbi Brady and Marilyn Arnett, vice presidents; Judy Wooley secretary; Margie Delaney, treasurer; Roxann Oakley, reporter; Barbara Evatt, historian; Kathy Bostic, song leader; and Pattie White, pianist.
Mrs. Anna Lee Fulmer and son, Dennis, were in Springdale to visit their daughter and sister, Mrs. Johnny Davis, Mr. Davis and son, Scott. Dennis Fulmer attended the TCU-Arkansas football game on Saturday in Fayetteville.
Mrs. Hazel Fraser returned from Panama City Beach, Fla., after a six-week visit with her daughter-in-law, Mrs. Bill Fraser, and grandson, Hall III. Senior M-Sgt. Bill Fraser, now in Thailand on a year’s tour of duty, is expected home in November. The family then will go to Tampa, Fla., where he will be stationed at McDill Air Force Base.
