Jimmy Garis and Angie Garis have completed 26 years of service at the Conway Human Development Center. Jimmy Garis began employment in the residential care series and is currently the Laundry Operations Manager in the Ancillary Services Department. Angie Garis began employment in the residential care series and has also served as teacher assistant. She is currently employed in the Dietetics Department as a Dietetic Technician. Jimmy and Angie live in Center Ridge and have two children, Amanda and Lacy.
Kyle Hartman, a sixth-grade Middle School student, was pictured speaking during recent elections for the St. Joseph Middle School Student Council officers and representatives. Candidates made campaign speeches Oct. 3 and the newly elected council members were officially pinned on Oct. 11 in Spiritan Hall.
Conway Christian School students Josh Hardin and Emily Stockdale were pictured climbing into a limousine waiting to take them to lunch recently. Students who were top sellers of magazine subscriptions for the school were treated to the limo ride to lunch. Other winners were Anna Gwatney, Danielle Hendricks, Rachel Sims, Stephanie Talley and Emily Taylor. Top sellers for the elementary school were Nathan Brudjar, who was allowed to be “Principal for the Day,” and Aaron Hameister, who was “Principal for One Hour.”
Merrelle Connor of Vilonia has been named manager of funeral home operations for Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Connor began as an apprentice funeral director and embalmer in 1980 at Roller-McNutt. He attended mortuary school in Dallas and has been a funeral director and embalmer since receiving his state license in 1983.
Mr. and Mrs. I.J. Cartwright recently attended the Russellville music club meeting where Mrs. Cartwright was honored as a past president.
Lt. Col. O.F. Qualls Jr. of Fort Hood, Wash., returned to his home after visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. O.F. Qualls.
Mrs. Agnes Brady of Conway and her sister, Mrs. Freida Bailey of Enola, returned home from Akron, Ohio, where they attended a three-day conference of the World Outreach Ministry at the Cathedral of Tomorrow. They made the trip by plane.
Mrs. Lee Lipscomb has returned from a visit with her daughters, Miss Margaret Lipscomb in Dallas, Texas, and Mrs. John Alford and family in Arlington, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.