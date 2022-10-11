Jimmy Garis and Angie Garis have completed 26 years of service at the Conway Human Development Center. Jimmy Garis began employment in the residential care series and is currently the Laundry Operations Manager in the Ancillary Services Department. Angie Garis began employment in the residential care series and has also served as teacher assistant. She is currently employed in the Dietetics Department as a Dietetic Technician. Jimmy and Angie live in Center Ridge and have two children, Amanda and Lacy.

Kyle Hartman, a sixth-grade Middle School student, was pictured speaking during recent elections for the St. Joseph Middle School Student Council officers and representatives. Candidates made campaign speeches Oct. 3 and the newly elected council members were officially pinned on Oct. 11 in Spiritan Hall.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.